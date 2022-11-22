How to check K/D, wins, and combat records in Warzone 2

In hardcore Battle Royale titles like Call of Duty: Warzone 2, keeping track of one's statistics such as K/D ratio, wins, and other variables are essential. They provide players with crucial data, enabling them to analyze and improve their performance. Moreover, they have social aspects such as flexing one's K/D ratio or total wins to other players as a way of telling them they are better at the game.

Warzone 2 launched along with Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, which introduced a new Battle Pass, four guns to the roster of weapons, maps, and more. The title has received major changes over its prequel and all of this is evident in the game's map, Al Mazrah.

Despite all the latest upgrades and changes, fans aren't able to look up their own basic statistics and their previous match performances.

Everything fans need to know about checking their in-game stats in Warzone 2

Being able to check one's own performance has been an important feature since the first Call of Duty. Although this option was not available upon the launch of Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone 2, with Season 1 of the game, the developers added the statistics and records option to Modern Warfare 2. This enabled players to check all the available statistical variables.

Unfortunately, the ability to check one's statistics such as K/D ratio, total wins, average kills, score per minute, and more isn't available in Warzone 2. However, fans are expecting the option to become accessible with an update in the near future. Once it becomes available, users can access it via the menu, where it will be present under 'Stats.'

Modern Warfare 2 statistics tab in the in-game menu (image via Activision)

Also, if players wish to use third-party tools, they may opt for popular trackers such as COD.tracker.gg to observe their performance in terms of numbers. However, the website only shows data for previous entries in the series and is yet to update its database to display Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2's information.

In the meantime, players can join the email list at COD.tracker.gg to be notified when the website goes live. Once it is online, gamers will be able to track all their in-game information, including time played, most picked weapons, kills per weapon, and more.

Joining the email list for Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2 (image via COD Tracker)

The community speculates that Warzone 2's official statistics menu will be accessible with the mid-season patch, which is expected to arrive around December 14. However, there's no confirmation from Activision's side yet, and this has left fans waiting for answers.

Statistics are important data for any user, especially players who want to play competitively. Not being able to track one's own results can be detrimental to their performance in the long run. Hence, being able to check important statistics is essential for any first-person shooter title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

