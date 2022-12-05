Modern Warfare 2 Season 1: Best LMG to use in-game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was launched with a total of six Light Machine Guns, or LMGs. Unlike what the name suggests, they are fairly heavy to carry and can often slow down their users. However, they make up for their weight with a large magazine size, damage, and fire rate. LMGs are perfect for rapid fire on enemy targets without having to worry about constantly reloading.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 introduced numerous changes by adding much-needed content to the game that was felt lacking upon its launch. Apart from four new weapons, the Season 1 update also introduced a new game mode, map, changes to weapon statistics, and other items.

These changes have greatly impacted the gun meta in the game and have allowed one particular LMG to stand out from the rest.

RAAL MG is currently one of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2

The RAAL MG is currently regarded by players as one of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The weapon sounds intimidating when fired, and causes tremendous damage along with excellent long-range performance. Often hailed as a two-shot monster, the RAAL MG is capable of eliminating enemies with ease.

The RAAL MG or the Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Light Machine Gun isn't new to Modern Warfare 2. It was introduced in the Call of Duty series with Modern Warfare (2019) and since then, has only appeared in the latest title. To unlock the weapon in Modern Warfare 2, players will first have to reach a profile rank of Level 25. Once that rank has been attained, the gun becomes accessible.

It is recommended to play game modes such as Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, and Ground War to quickly collect experience points and level up. It is also advised to play a few matches with the weapon before equipping it with the best attachments as mentioned below.

Best loadout for the RAAL MG in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The attachments suggested in this guide optimize the weapon by maximizing its strengths and minimizing its weaknesses. Hence, to get the most out of the LMG, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Barrel: EXF GULF-16 Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: FSS Riot Stock

Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The gun's main weakness lies in its hard-to-control recoil and slow aim-down sight speed. Hence, attachments such as the Nilsound 90 not only suppresses the weapon's sound, but also help in controlling recoil. Similarly, the EXF GULF-16 Barrel and the Stip-40 Grip also lower the recoil of the gun and ensure accuracy across ranges.

The FSS OLE-V Laser and the FSS Riot Stock are perfect to counter its slow aim-down sight speed. This improves sprint-to-fire speed along with reducing the time it takes to fully scope in.

While it is recommended to use the suggested attachments, there are no strict rules and users have the freedom to try out their preferred combinations to match their playstyle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the latter's DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

