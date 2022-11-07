Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to farm XP from Decoy grenades

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers a plethora of unlockables and a unique progression system through which players can get their hands on numerous weapons, attachments, perks, equipment, and more. To progress through these levels, users will need to earn experience points (XP).

Experience points are normally collected through playing matches or completing daily challenges provided by the game. However, the community has found a way to collect XP by simply using a Decoy grenade. This strategy is incredibly effective, and players will not have to do anything while their allies accumulate XP.

This guide takes a closer look into the process of farming XP in Modern Warfare 2 using Decoy grenades.

Obtaining XP using Decoy grenades in Modern Warfare 2

Decoy grenades, as the name suggests, are fake throwables in the game. When used, they appear as red dots on the mini-map, creating gunshot and movement sounds. It is used to dazzle enemies and trick them into diverting their attention in the wrong direction.

If you have recently observed many players spamming decoy grenades throughout different modes in Modern Warfare 2, it is due to their ability to get you free weapon experience points. Here's how you can free weapon XP using Decoy grenades in Modern Warfare 2:

1) First, make sure your loadout's primary slot contains the weapon you wish to level up. For example, if you want to level up the M4, then equip the assault rifle in your first weapon slot.

2) Then, equip a 'Decoy grenade' in your Tactical slot.

Equipping a Decoy Grenade in Modern Warfare 2 custom loadout (Image via Activision)

3) Once this is done, continue to find a match. After you have spawned, throw the Decoy grenade and land it near your enemies. Anytime a teammate eliminates such an enemy, you will get some free weapon XP.

This doesn't appear to be a glitch, and players won't be penalized for using this trick.

How to use this strategy effectively?

It is highly suggested to use this technique in objective-based game modes such as Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, etc. Since all the participants in the match will try to take control of a point on the map, the action will be around it. If you throw a decoy at such locations, you will get plenty of extra weapon experience points without having to kill anyone.

Gaining weapon XP can be crucial for players trying to level up their weapons and unlock the varied attachments Gunsmith 2.0 offers. This trick can also be incredibly effective for users who are aiming for Camouflage challenges. Some challenges would require your weapons to be at Level 20. Since camo grinding is difficult and time-consuming, strategies like these make the process easier.

This is all there is to know about farming experience points using the Decoy grenade. It is easy to execute and guarantees free XP.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The title marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games and features brand-new audio technology, graphical upgrades, and advanced AI.

