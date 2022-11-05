Modern Warfare 2 giving away double XP tokens to Vault Edition owners, over in-game store purchase "confusion"

Modern Warfare 2 rewards all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens over confusion regarding their in-game store purchase.

Initially, Activision only gave away Double XP tokens to the vault edition owners who purchased the title through the in-game store, like Vanguard or Black Ops Cold War. This resulted in severe backlash from the community, as understandably, fans were not happy about being limited regarding their purchase options.

Activision announced that all Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners would be eligible for Double XP tokens, regardless of their game purchase storefront. Players who haven't already received the tokens are expected to receive 10 hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens in their account.

All Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition owners will get Double XP tokens, regardless of their storefront

MW 2 is the latest iteration of the decade-old iconic first-person shooter franchise and is a direct sequel to 2019's hit. The title takes an uncensored close look at the dark and gritty world of military espionage in the modern era, filled with sacrifices and betrayal.

Modern Warfare 2 has returned to the drawing board to bring a more tactical approach with a redefined weapon progression and perk system. The gunsmith mode has returned to MW2 and has a more polished and realistic weapon customization system, where players can tune each attachment to their preferred playstyle.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

Aside from the double XP tokens, the $100 Vault Edition also included exclusive operators from the campaign, including Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and Farah, as well as FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, first season battle pass with 50 tier skip, and operator skins in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Similar to the previous Call of Duty titles, MW2 consists of two different XP systems, a general XP that progresses the player's level and unlocks gameplay features, as well as a Weapon XP, exclusive to each weapon, which levels up the gun, unlocking attachments and weapons from the same family.

With all Vault Edition owners now set to get the Double XP tokens, it will help players level up in-game as well as weapon attachments and guns from the same family, unlocking guns and other gameplay features faster. The 10-hour Double XP tokens will let players gain double the amount of XP gained during that period.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net

Poll : 0 votes