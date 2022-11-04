Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to use the Infinite Tactical sprint glitch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has introduced several innovative features and changes to the series, including advanced movement mechanics, an upgraded Gunsmith system, and advanced AI. Despite all these upgrades and changes, the game still has its flaws with certain bugs and glitches.

Recently, fans have discovered a new glitch in Modern Warfare 2 that allows them to execute infinite tactical sprints. This enables them to quickly escape dangerous situations and cover large distances on the map. The trick is easy to implement and provides players with an advantage.

This article takes a closer look into the process of using the infinite tactical sprint glitch in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything fans need to know about the infinite Tactical sprint glitch in Modern Warfare 2

Tactical sprint or the Super sprint is a movement mechanism introduced with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). This sprint method enables players to run incredibly fast for a brief period of time after which the charge runs out and the character isn't able to Tactical sprint for a while.

This can be accomplished by double tapping the sprint button in quick succession and is great for covering large distances quickly or evading unfavorable situations to get back to safety. However, due to the short charge, players cannot use it at their convenience and have to wait until the charge fills back up.

But thanks to the glitch, users can now utilize this infinitely. Here's how you can execute the Infinite Tactical/Super Sprint glitch in Modern Warfare 2:

1) First, double tap your sprint key to start the Tactical sprint.

2) As your character's Tactical sprint is about to end, proceed to press the melee button. By default on PC, this key should be 'V' and 'R3' on PS4/PS5.

3) Now continue to sprint and your character will not slow down.

Continue these steps whenever you are about to run out of Tactical sprint charge and your Tactical sprint meter will not end.

Disclaimer: This is a glitch and players should use it at their own risk. There is no guarantee that users won't be penalized for taking advantage of a glitch in public matches.

A replacement to slide cancellation

The Call of Duty community has already started referring to the Infinite Tactical sprint glitch as a replacement for the popular movement technique 'Slide Canceling'.

Slide cancelations are used in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone to essentially attain the same goal: Infinite Tactical sprint. Slide cancelation recharges the sprint meter immediately, enabling players to execute unlimited Tactical sprints. This was especially important in Warzone since the map is huge with lots of wide open spaces. Slide cancelations enable players to get out of the open quickly and move from cover to cover safely.

However, the movement technique was removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While players have identified ways to execute such movements here, it is difficult to accomplish and doesn't quite work like it would in previous titles.

There is no information on when or whether these glitches will be ironed out in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, featuring brand-new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, and vehicle combat systems, along with several new features. This title marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

