Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for over a week and players have been focused on getting all the attachments for their weapons by leveling them up. Infinity Ward's new Weapon Progression system has made it slightly tiresome but also fun by forcing players to level up various weapons to unlock others.

In preparation for the launch of Warzone 2.0 on November 16, it is crucial for players to have their best weapons ready and leveled up so they can equip the meta guns and have the upper hand. Currently, there are a few overpowered weapons in Modern Warfare 2 that players are advised to level up to have an advantage.

Best weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and their attachments

1) M4

The M4 (Image via Activision)

The M4 has been the cover gun for the Call of Duty franchise for many years now and the developers ensure it is strong enough to be used by a majority of players. It is versatile, making it compatible with all ranges, depending upon the attachments equipped. It also has low recoil and high damage with increased mobility, making it suitable for running and gunning as well as a slower play style.

The best attachments for the gun are:

Suppressor - Echoline G6-X

Echoline G6-X Barrel - GH Tower 20" Barrel

GH Tower 20" Barrel Stock - Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip - Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Magazine - 45-Round Mag

2) RAAL LMG

The RAAL LMG (Image via Activision)

RAAL LMG is a weapon suitable for long range firefights as it has a high damage output with controllable recoil. These are the ones players should be aiming to get to the maximum level as it will be one of the most preferred weapons in Warzone 2.0. It is not suitable for running and gunning and will be best suited for slower play styles.

The best attachments for the gun are:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: FSS Riot Stock

FSS Riot Stock Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

3) SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 (Image via Activision)

SP-R 208 has taken Modern Warfare 2 players by storm due to its running and gunning abilities. It has a high spring-to-fire speed coupled with a high ADS speed that makes it suitable for short to medium firefights, but with its one-shot abilities, it can also be used for long-range fights with an Optic attachment.

The best attachments for the gun in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: SP-R 208

SP-R 208 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

23.5″ Fluted R-67 Comb: Aim-Assist 406

4) Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K (Image via Activision)

Vaznev-9K is one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. It has a high rate of fire and provides the player with high mobility due to its low weight. When the right attachments are combined, its base stats are highly improved, giving the players an even bigger advantage during firefights. Players will have to work through the Kastovia Platform to reach this second-last weapon in the tree.

The best attachments for the gun are:

Receiver : Vaznev-9k

: Vaznev-9k Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

5) Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 (Image via Activision)

The Kastov 762 is highly regarded as one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 2 due to its high damage output, low recoil, high mobility, and high rate of fire. It's a top-tier weapon that can be used in most situations, including short-range and long-range firefights. With the right attachments, it will give a huge advantage to the user.

The best attachments for Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver : Kastov 762

: Kastov 762 Optic - SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock - KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Barrel - KAS-7 406MM

KAS-7 406MM Muzzle - Polarfire-5

Polarfire-5 Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

The optic is one attachment that can be removed if players are comfortable using the gun's iron sight. The best attachment to equip the empty slot is the True TAC Rear Grip, which will increase sprint-to-fire and ADS speed while decreasing the recoil control slightly, improving the overall performance of the weapon.

