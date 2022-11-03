How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally underway, bringing fans a plethora of new additions and changes over its prequel. One of those is the Gunsmith 2.0 system. It enables users to unlock several gun variants from a single source weapon. This makes leveling up weapons fun and encourages players to use different weapons.

Recently, there has been a surge in players using SMGs in matches. While Assault Rifles used to dominate the game, players are now slowly moving towards SMGs as they are one of the most viable weapon classes in the title and shine in multiple scenarios.

One of the most intriguing SMGs in MW2 right now is the Vaznek-9K. However, due to the new gunsmith system, gamers are unsure of how to obtain the aforementioned gun.

This article will take a closer look into the Vaznev-9K unlocking process in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything fans need to know about unlocking Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2

Vaznev-9K is currently considered to be one of the best submachine guns in the game. While obtaining the weapon is not difficult, the Gunsmith 2.0 system makes the process complicated.

Here's how you can go about unlocking the Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2

1) First, you will have to reach a profile Rank of 23. This will unlock the ability to use Kastov 762.

2) Now equip the Kastov 762 and gain as many experience points as possible for the rifle to reach Level 10.

3) Once you have reached Level 10, you will be able to access the Kastov 545.

4) Proceed to equip the Kastov 545 now and continue playing matches to reach weapon Level 13. This will unlock the Kastov-74U.

5) You will now have to now equip the Kastov-74U and progress it up to Level 15.

Upon reaching Level 15, Modern Warfare 2's Vaznev-9K will become available. Although it appears difficult and complex to achieve, once fans get the hang of it, the process is quite straightforward.

Loadout suggestion for the Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K is one of the most versatile submachine guns in the game. Being an SMG, it isn't meant for range but boasts excellent mobility stats and a fast rate of fire. To maximize the weapon's strength and minimize its weaknesses, the following attachments are suggested:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock : Otrezat Stock

: Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This is all you need to know about unlocking the Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2. No matter what situation its users find themselves in, this SMG is an excellent choice and won't let one down.

The new Gunsmith system has been chastised for its complex weapon progression and customization mechanics. However, the majority of fans are pleased with the upgrade.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand-new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more. This title marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

