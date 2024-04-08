Best FSS Hurricane loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

The best FSS Hurricane loadout will guide you toward victories over your opponent in the boundless landscape Warzone. Introduced during MW2, this SMG is quite underrated; it has immense potential that goes unnoticed. Despite undergoing a plethora of changes in MW3, the weapon still shows prowess on the vast landscape of Warzone Arena.

That being said, this article will showcase the best FSS Hurricane loadout, alongside a short description of the right set of attachments and perks that players should use.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout attachment for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor S as an attachment of the best FSS Hurricane loadout (Image via YouTube/@shaze)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor S

Monolithic Suppressor S Stock: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Ammunition: 5.7X28mm Hollow Point

By reducing the noise of your shots, the Monolithic Suppressor S will keep you off the adversaries' radar. It'll also have a positive impact on the recoil of your weapon. Combine it with both Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Stock and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, which will boost your movement speed, allowing you to maneuver around swiftly.

Additionally, the 5.7X28mm Hollow Point Ammunition will ensure your precision by enhancing the damage range slightly. It plays a pivotal role while taking mid-terrain engagements in Warzone. And last but not least, the Phanom Grip will improve your weapon’s ADS speed to aim towards the target quickly.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout perks and equipment for Warzone

Here are the perks and requirements for the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone:

Perks

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Tactical: Semtex

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Warzone?

Players worldwide had to follow some straightforward steps in MW2 to add the FSS Hurricane to their inventory. Those who unlocked it in MW2 are not required to unlock it in MW3 or Warzone as it'll be automatically carried forward to this next iteration.

To those who didn't do so, here's how to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Warzone:

1) Upgrade the M4 to Level 13 to unlock the FTAC Recon.

2) After that, upgrade the FTAC Recon till Level 16. It’ll unlock the FSS Hurricane.

Best alternative to FSS Hurricane in Warzone

Lachmann Sub in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda)

If this gun is not in your forte, you must check out the Lachmann Sub SMG. It has a couple of advantages in terms of handling, recoil control, and rate of fire. However, the FSS Hurricane outshines the Lachmann in terms of raw damage, magazine capacity, and damage range. Hence, depending on your playstyle, you should choose your weapon of choice.

Pros & cons of the FSS Hurricane loadout

Similar to other SMGs in this segment, the FSS Hurricane not only possesses some immense potential, but also comes with some drawbacks. Let's talk about the pros and cons:

Pros Cons Due to the 50-round magazine, players can take high-octane fights without worrying about reloading. It showcases bad performance against the meta weapons in MW3. It features high bullet velocity that helps players land precise and rapid shots regardless of range.

MW3 has a plethora of options in the SMG segment that have better stats than this weapon. Therefore, it gets overlooked sometimes as there are better options available.

FAQs on best FSS Hurricane loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best loadout for the FSS Hurricane?

Here is the best loadout for FSS Hurricane:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor S

Stock: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Ammu5.7X28mm Hollow Point

Q2) Is the FSS Hurricane good for Warzone?

Yes, the FSS Hurricane is good for Warzone. With the proper set of attachments, it turns into a killing machine wreaking havoc in the arena.

Q3) Is the FSS Hurricane a good SMG?

The FSS Hurricane stands out as one of the best SMG choices available in Warzone. Offering a high bullet velocity alongside a 50-round magazine, it can improve your competitive experience in Warznone's lobbies.

