Call of Duty Warzone 2 has introduced various weapons that can be utilized to take down enemy operators in short, medium, and long-range gunfights. However, there are specific weapons for each of these distances, and they excel in their fields due to different traits.

The FTAC Recon is a lethal weapon that can prove to be a worthy primary slot gun in any loadout. Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor recently uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing his best FTAC Recon build alongside some gameplay with the weapon in hand. In the video, the player takes down several players with its high damage output and versatile nature in different ranges.

Here is the most effective FTAC Recon weapon build in Warzone 2, as recommended by Metaphor.

Warzone 2 weapon categories, distances, damage, and accuracy

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 were released with a shared arsenal of weapons that could be leveled up with the cross-progression feature. Players can utilize the advanced weapon modification platform to change the nature of the guns and capitalize on their strengths for different scenarios.

The Battle Rifle category in both games contains weapons that are like Assault Rifles but pack a heavier punch. These weapons are ideal for medium-range gunfights as they boast a higher damage range and accuracy in most cases.

Warzone 2 FTAC Recon weapon build

The FTAC Recon belongs to the Battle Rifle weapon category and hails from the popular M4 platform. Great base stats make this gun powerful on the wide battlefield of Al Mazrah, along with competitive handling and accuracy stats. With the correct choice of attachments, players can easily modify it to become a killing machine in Warzone 2.

Recommended build

Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5"

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Magazine: 15-Round Magazine

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

The Bull Rider 16.5" barrel increases bullet velocity, recoil control, damage range, and hip fire accuracy while taking a toll on movement speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and hip recoil control.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a useful optic attachment that can be used for distant gunfights and close-range tracking. This item remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped out for another. The 15-Round Magazine increases ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload quickness, offsetting the cons of the barrel attachment.

The Sakin ZX rear grip increases recoil control drastically, making the FTAC Recon's recoil more tamable. The Demo Precision Elite Factory boosts aiming stability and recoil control, increasing the weapon's overall handling stats.

This weapon build for the FTAC Recon focuses on increasing its ADS speed, recoil control, stability, and movement speed. This weapon build for the FTAC Recon is not the fastest but it aims to act as a replacement for the other meta primary guns. It is important to note that this weapon build may be inconsistent with long-range skirmishes.

Metaphor says this FTAC Recon weapon build is good enough for a fight in Warzone 2, so victory is guaranteed. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

