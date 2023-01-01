Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new weapon classification that linked various guns to a family. They are called weapon platforms in the game and provide level progression to unlock other members of that family tree.

The M4 is one of the most used and reliable weapon platforms in the entirety of Warzone 2. The family currently has a total of five members spread across various weapon classes. Those, combined with different weapon platforms, create an intricate balance that finally constitutes the entire collection of guns for both titles.

Here is a list of all the members from the M4 platform in Warzone 2.

Note: This is a ranked list. The choices reflect the opinion of the author and can be different for every individual.

Warzone 2 M4 platform weapons ranked

Activision launched Warzone 2 as its latest Battle Royale title to deliver on its promise of providing a better gaming experience for the entire community. The publisher waved a green flag for the developers to introduce a series of changes in movement and combat mechanics alongside the introduction of an advanced gunsmith system.

M4 platform

The M4 platform contributes in different weapon classes - Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle, Sub Machine Gun, and Light Machine Gun. The entire family shares common features like consistent damage stats and low recoil kicks.

The weapons from this family have been a staple choice for the player base since the game’s inception.

5) FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon belongs to the Battle Rifle weapon category and is equipped to shoot out .458 high-powered rounds. It is a strong weapon for medium-range gunfights but falls short due to its damage range limitations.

Players can acquire this weapon by leveling up the M4 to weapon level 14. The FTAC Recon provides independent weapon progression that can be used to unlock different attachments. It is easily available as ground loot in Warzone 2 and can be a viable option for open-field combat.

4) M16

The M16 is a three-round burst weapon from the Assault Rifle weapon category. It boasts high damage output along with high accuracy stats, making it a competitive weapon choice for medium to long-range skirmishes.

The M16 can be acquired by reaching weapon level 14 on the 556 Icarus. This opens up its progression that rewards players with different attachments after completing it thoroughly. They can be used to create a lethal weapon build for primary use.

3) 556 Icarus

The 556 Icarus is a heavy weapon from the M4 platform and belongs to the Light Machine Gun weapon category. It has a high-damage output and damage range but compensates with a low fire rate and stronger recoil kick.

The 556 Icarus can be obtained in Warzone 2 by leveling up the M4 to weapon level 19. Similarly, the weapon provides an independent progression that unlocks various assorted attachments on completion.

2) FSS Hurricane

The FSS Hurricane belongs to the Sub Machine Gun weapon category and boasts a high fire rate alongside stability. The weapon sacrifices its damage range and damage output as compensation to balance the base stats.

The FSS Hurricane remained in the spotlight before the Season 1 Reloaded update after developers introduced new weapon balance changes. It is a strong weapon that can substitute for the secondary slot of the loadout and serves as a viable sniper support.

1) M4

The evergreen M4 is one of the most reliable weapons in Warzone 2. It belongs to the Assault Rifle category and boasts a balanced set of stats, making it a truly versatile weapon. Players can utilize it for medium and long-range gunfights by tinkering around with the new weapon modification platform.

The M4 is available to the entire player base from the beginning as one of the available weapons by default. It retains its class position even after the most recent updates that aimed to introduce weapon changes.

This concludes the ranked list of members from the M4 platform in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon platform ranked lists.

