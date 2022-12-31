Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have different weapon classifications, providing an in-depth understanding of the nature of every machine. Both intersect and share a few elements, but primarily serve to contain the entire catalog of arms.

Weapon platforms are a new and unique method of categorizing different guns that are present in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. They act as a family where all the members share common traits and can be unlocked by level progression.

The Tactique Verte is one of many weapon platforms in the game and currently features three weapons. Here is a ranked list of the items.

Note: This is a Ranked list. The choices reflect the author's opinion and can differ for every individual.

Warzone 2 Tactique Verte all weapons ranked

Activision launched Call of Duty Warzone 2 as its latest Battle Royale title to deliver an improved gaming experience. The game features a massive map with varying topographical regions that go from developed cityscapes to barren lands and has aquatic bodies spread throughout. Players must have a versatile set of weapons they can rely on in adverse gunfight situations.

Tactique Verte platform

The Tactique Verte weapons platform is currently spread across the Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle, and Marksman Rifle classes, with one gun in each category. These are strong and easily available as ground loot throughout Warzone 2’s map.

3) TAQ-V

The TAQ-V belongs to the Battle Rifle weapon category and runs 7.62 ammunition. It has a moderate fire rate that can inflict critical damage on enemy operators with a controllable recoil kick. Its high accuracy and damage range makes it a great choice for medium to long-range combat.

Players can unlock and equip the TAQ-V after reaching weapon level 11 on the TAQ-56 and unlock new attachments in the rifle's own weapon progression. It has mediocre agility that can place the user in danger while trying to quickly reposition.

2) TAQ-M

The TAQ-M belongs to the Marksman Rifle weapon category and supports 6.5mm sniper rounds. It has a modular design that can be altered using the advanced weapon modification system. It is a great weapon for long-range gunfights as it boasts high range and accuracy stats alongside low damage drop-off for distance shots.

The weapon can be unlocked after leveling up the TAQ-56 to weapon level 20. TAQ-M provides an independent weapon progression that can be used to unlock various useful attachments. Its slow fire rate has questioned its place in the game but remains a balanced choice for distant skirmishes.

1) TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 is a fully automatic gun and belongs to the Assault Rifle weapon category. It can shoot out 5.56mm rounds and has a slightly lesser fire rate than the M4. The weapon packs a punch and is very strong in medium and close-range combat.

Players can get their hands on the TAQ-56 by reaching Military rank 19 in their account. It is fairly easy to unlock and offers similar weapon progression for attachments.

It is a primary weapon with a tamable recoil kick and can be built into a lethal partner on the battlefield with the appropriate attachments.

This concludes the ranked list of all the members from the Tactique Verte platform of weapons in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon-ranked lists.

