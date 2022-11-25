Best loadout for TAQ-V in Warzone 2 Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has been out for a week now and is smashing multiple records, setting up a new era in the genre of modern battle royale games. The newly upgraded gameplay mechanics and realistic graphics have certainly impressed players, making many jump back into the Warzone experience.

Players have been dropping hot on Al-Mazrah with the best loadouts they unlocked during the initial multiplayer run of Modern Warfare 2, prior to the release of Season 1. While some weapons are already pro-tuned by attaching certain blueprints to them, others will need to be modified by gamers themselves with the help of various customizations and attachments in Warzone 2's Gunsmith 2.0.

One of the best battle rifles to win long-range fights in-game is the TAQ-V that hits hard when fired with precision, but it can be a bit difficult to handle in high intensity situations. Here's the best build and loadout that players can create with the TAQ-V in Warzone 2 and how they can use it to gun down enemies.

Best build for the TAQ-V in Warzone 2

The arsenal of weapons between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is fairly similar, with up to 10 different weapon classes for players to choose from. With the release of the Season 1 Battle Pass, more weapons and powerful blueprints can be unlocked by earning Battle Tokens and unlocking sectors.

The TAQ-V belongs to the Battle Rifle class and is part of the TAQ-56 weapons progression family. This weapon can be used both as a close and medium-range weapon based on its attachments.

Another solid advantage of this weapon is that the burst fire mode can be used for long-range combat in Warzone 2. The TAQ-V can inflict heavy damage on enemy players, but suffers from hefty recoil without the right attachments.

Recommended long-range TAQ-V Build:

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X (Tune to +1.4 up on left slider and +1.0 right on bottom slider)

Echoline GS-X (Tune to +1.4 up on left slider and +1.0 right on bottom slider) Optic: Schlager 3.4x (Tune to -3.0 down on left slider and -1.5 left on bottom slider)

Schlager 3.4x (Tune to -3.0 down on left slider and -1.5 left on bottom slider) Barrel: 18" Precision-6 (Tune to +0.5 up on left slider and +0.4 right on bottom slider)

18" Precision-6 (Tune to +0.5 up on left slider and +0.4 right on bottom slider) Underbarrel: VX Pineapple (Tune to -0.4 left on bottom slider)

VX Pineapple (Tune to -0.4 left on bottom slider) Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The Echoline GS-X suppressor muzzle silences weapon fire and increases the accuracy of shots fired from the weapon. However, it reduces ADS speed, which is why tuning the TAQ-V is crucial. The Schlager 3.4x attachment offers a quick scoped zoom of up to 3.4x magnification, so that players can fire more accurate shots using the weapon's burst fire mode.

For the purpose of inflicting heavy damage, the 18" Precision-6 barrel is perfect as it increases the range and velocity of bullets to provide more firepower. To compensate for the recoil from a heavy barrel, the VX Pineapple underbarrel, tuned slightly, is the ideal fit for stability, allowing players to fire more accurate shots in Warzone 2.

And lastly, the 50 Round Mag Drum allows players to have plenty of ammunition in hand as opposed to the default 30 rounds, so that they can continuously damage enemies using the automatic firing mode in high intensity mid-range combat.

This build focuses primarily on increasing the damage and accuracy of shots fired from the TAQ-V in medium-range or long-range fights that occur on the Al-Mazrah map. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Warzone 2 updates and more trending weapon builds.

The latest weapon configuration system in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has brought several new features for players to tune every attachment based on their preference for that particular weapon, allowing fans to build a perfect loadout for themselves. This enables players to use the current meta to their advantage and opt for faster run-and-gun gameplay or long-range combat.

