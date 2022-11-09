JGOD reveals the best scope for long range sniping in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

YouTuber JGOD is an often reliable source of tech and knowledge for Modern Warfare 2, and this is no exception. The Call of Duty content creator recently took to Twitter, where he teased a sniper scope with unparalleled power. There is a catch, though, as it’s not available in public matches at the moment. However, this could likely change in the future.

This scope will allow players to see what kind of bullet dropoff they’re going to experience to make reliable, quick scoping shots much more manageable. Which optic is so incredibly powerful?

What’s the best possible scope for sniping in Modern Warfare 2, according to JGOD?

James - JGOD @JGODYT



Look at the red dot move as the distance increase. Sniping is going to be interesting in Warzone 2.0 with this optic that tells you how much bullet drop their is.Look at the red dot move as the distance increase. #MWII Sniping is going to be interesting in Warzone 2.0 with this optic that tells you how much bullet drop their is.Look at the red dot move as the distance increase. #MWII https://t.co/YcSrXkMiXa

“Sniping is going to be interesting in Warzone 2.0 with this optic that tells you how much bullet drop their [there] is.”

According to JGOD, the Raptor-FVM40 is perhaps the greatest scope in Modern Warfare 2. Especially in Warzone 2, where sniping is an incredibly popular playstyle. What makes this scope so special, though?

JGOD showed it off on Twitter in a recent post. You'll see the red dot move if you hold your breath while scoping in. The red dot is exactly where your shot is going to land. New snipers and experienced ones will do incredible things with this scope.

Stone @StoneMountain64 @JGODYT If bullet velocity and ads speeds are solid we are goin for be POPPIN. I bet with tuning we can get something good. @JGODYT If bullet velocity and ads speeds are solid we are goin for be POPPIN. I bet with tuning we can get something good.

When sniping, one of the most important things is learning what kind of bullet drop your shots will have. That’s the difference between the perfect headshot and complete failure.

Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map is supposed to be gigantic, so having such a powerful scope will make spotting and sniping enemies remarkably easy. The Raptor-FVM40 takes all of the guesswork out of sniping.

It will show you exactly where the bullet is going to land. It could also help teach players what their guns are supposed to do in the challenging world of tactical sniping.

The scope starts with the red dot in the center, but as the range increases, the dot lowers, showing the player what sort of adjustments they’ll have to make for their Modern Warfare 2 shot. It could be a terrific practice scope, too, letting players determine what they need to do at a variety of ranges.

Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a downside. While this scope is universal and increases ADS speed, you cannot unlock it now. It’s only available in private matches at the moment. There is some speculation about when the scope will become available, however.

There is speculation that it will be with the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, which is not in the game yet. The sniper rifle was rumored to be in the game's full launch, but that was not the case. It could very well show up in the Season 1 Battle Pass for Warzone 2, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

No matter what, the Raptor-FVM40 is far and away one of the best and most useful sniper rifle optics to come to Modern Warfare 2, giving unparalleled information to its wielder.

While the exact date of the scope's availability in Modern Warfare 2 is still a mystery, many hope they will not have to wait very long.

Poll : 0 votes