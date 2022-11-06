Will Warzone 2 have cross-platform and cross-play?

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 having undergone its much-awaited launch, fans have turned towards Activision's imminent plan: Warzone 2. The video game giant will launch the sequel to one of the franchise's most successful titles on November 16, alongside Modern Warfare 2's first season.

With less than two weeks left before the launch, fans may be looking to gather details about Warzone 2's features to ensure seamless access as soon as it is available.

2019's Warzone was a free-to-play battle royale available across major platforms. It also supports cross-play, allowing players across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles to team up. Will its sequel follow the same route? Find a detailed answer below.

Warzone 2.0 features: Will the new Call of Duty game from Activision feature cross-platform and cross-play support?

Activision will launch Warzone 2.0 on all major platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game will be free to download and play and will most likely come with cross-play support like its prequel. Hence, players on PlayStation 5 can choose to team up or play against gamers on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

One can only speculate regarding Warzone 2's cross-play status, as Activision has yet to make an official remark. Considering Warzone's remarkable success with cross-play support enabled, Activision is highly expected to preserve the cross-play feature in Warzone 2.0.

Modern Warfare 2, which was launched on October 28, supports cross-play across all eligible platforms. Warzone 2 will feature complete integration with Modern Warfare 2's universe, indicating that the former will most likely feature cross-play support as well.

Cross-play is an essential in-game feature that lets friends and family connect in video games regardless of the hardware type they own. The debate usually involves the type of controllers one uses in specific video game genres.

In competitive first-person shooters or battle royale, anyone using a mouse-keyboard combo to aim and shoot is at a noticeable advantage over players using a controller to do the same. If controllers and mouse-keyboard players end up in the same lobby, it gives the latter an undeniable advantage, thus affecting the competitive environment.

One can choose to turn off cross-play matchmaking from their in-game settings to avoid running into players on different platforms. The Warzone sequel is expected to feature cross-play and will also offer players an option to disable it. That said, enabling cross-play will always help speed up the matchmaking process due to the increased player pool.

What are the new features in the upcoming Warzone sequel?

The upcoming Warzone sequel will feature all the innovations discussed for Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer modes. Hence, it will come with all the visual and mechanical improvements Call of Duty's new era promises. Due to universe integration, Warzone 2.0 is expected to feature the same weaponry as Modern Warfare 2. Players will be able to upgrade, purchase, and power up their weapons using the Gun Smith 2.0.

The new-age battle royale game will introduce a vast map of the name Al Mazrah. It will feature a myriad of geographical features that will nurture varied competitive gameplay styles. Like Modern Warfare 2, the Warzone sequel will also introduce water-based combat and traversing by swimming, opening up an avenue of tactile possibilities.

The iconic Gulag has also undergone a renovation and will now allow players to team up with enemies and fight 2v2 battles to escape the prison. Warzone 2 will also come with a long-rumored DMZ mode, similar to Escape From Tarkov's Extraction Mode.

