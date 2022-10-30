5 best controllers to play Modern Warfare 2 on PC

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has finally launched worldwide, giving players the experience of a new era in the iconic franchise. The Infinity Ward-developed FPS title was released on October 28, after which players could get their hands on the game beyond the campaign mode.

While players usually prefer using a mouse-keyboard combo to play first-person shooter games like Modern Warfare 2, some prefer to stick to using controllers due to their versatility. The developers have also added a bunch of controller-specific settings for the player base.

There are a lot of options in controllers that players can use to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The best ones are listed below and purely reflect the writer's opinion.

Here are the best controllers to use for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

1) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Regarded as one of the best controllers overall, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is definitely a premium gadget worth grabbing for Modern Warfare 2. Microsoft's newest gaming accessory is limitlessly customizable through the Xbox Accessory app.

The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features adjustable-tension thumbsticks and interchangeable components, making it extremely user-friendly. The battery life on the device is also impressive, running for 40 hours on a single charge. The controller is supported on PC and Xbox consoles and is priced at $179.99.

2) Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox's iconic controller, which received a revamp after the launch of Xbox Series X/S, is a great pocket-friendly and comfortable gadget one can choose for Modern Warfare 2. It comes in five color variants and features textured triggers, bumpers, and a hybrid D-pad, all powered by non-rechargeable batteries capable of delivering for up to 40 hours. The connectivity options include Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless.

One can map buttons easily using the Xbox Accessory app, enabling intricate customizations. It is also widely compatible across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android, and iOS. Priced at $59.99, the Xbox Wireless Controller is an economical alternative to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It will fit perfectly into the world of gamers who prioritize comfort over design.

3) SCUF Instinct Pro

The SCUF Instinct Pro is probably the best choice for Modern Warfare 2 players looking to invest in a third-party controller. It provides endless customization options, letting users tweak every bit of the controller, including the thumbstick, D-pad, faceplate, button kit, and more. That said, the price for the Instinct Pro can also soar very quickly with customizations.

SCUF is for gamers who want to experience video games on their own terms. The gadget's base price is $219, which is a premium tag in itself. If the price isn't your concern, the Instinct Pro is unbeatable in the third-party controller segment and is compatible with all major platforms.

4) PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

The Dualsense Wireless controller is undoubtedly the first choice amongst PlayStation gamers. The gadget supports premium and powerful features, namely adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which makes using controllers over mouse and keyboard worth it, even on first-person shooter games like Modern Warfare 2.

Steam provides full support for the Dualsense controller, and one can play games on a PC using it. However, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback experiences are exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and are not available on PC. Priced at $69.99, it's a small price to pay for a large number of benefits.

Although it appears to be a worthy investment for PlayStation owners only, the Dualsense controller comes with an accelerometer and gyroscope, which is a win for users who prefer gyroscopic aiming in shooter games.

5) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Another premium third-party controller, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, is a comfortable beast that offers umpteen customization options. It features four extra triggers and two remappable bumpers, alongside chroma RGB lighting on its sides for visual fascination.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma comes with an ergonomic design that is comfortable for long gaming sessions. The user-friendly grip makes it perfect to aim at targets in first-person shooters like Modern Warfare 2. That said, its plastic body may serve as a deal-breaker for some.

