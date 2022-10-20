5 best third-party Xbox controllers to grab during Halloween sale 2022

Popular gaming console brand Xbox has garnered umpteen praises for its next-gen duo, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The latest systems from Microsoft's gaming department come packed with a near-perfect and competent Xbox Wireless controller. However, users often seek more than one controller for their collection.

Moreover, console users usually prefer to keep an extra controller handy for couch (multiplayer) co-op sessions or to get the benefits of additional features. For purposes beyond everyday gaming, one can choose to go for a third-party controller that may provide more perks at a reasonable price. In this regard, the upcoming Halloween sale will bring some good deals.

Feature-loaded third-party Xbox controllers to get during Halloween sale 2022

1) SCUF Instinct Pro

If your budget isn't a concern, the SCUF Instinct Pro is probably the best choice for any Xbox owner looking to grab a third-party controller. It provides multiple customization options for every kind of gamer. The item is lightweight and is also compatible with platforms beyond Microsoft's gaming console.

The SCUF Instinct Pro lets users customize every bit of the controller, including the thumbstick, D-pad, faceplate, button kit, and more. If you are specific about your needs and choosy about what you play, SCUF can offer you a power-packed design that will suit your requirements perfectly. However, the extra features may increase the cost very easily, especially when it's a fully-kitted Instinct Pro.

2) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Razer's pro controller for Xbox is a pricey option — still not as expensive as the SCUF Instinct Pro — one may wish to acquire during the Halloween sale, which may hopefully slash its price. That said, its plastic-based body may not appeal to some.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma features four extra triggers and two remappable bumpers that can be customized via an in-house application. The controller also comes with delicate Chroma RGB lighting on both sides. Razer's product also features impeccable weight distribution and improved ergonomics that deliver a comfortable gaming experience all day long.

3) Power A Fusion Pro 2

The Power A Fusion Pro 2 is one of the cheapest options under $100 among Xbox controllers that you can get while ensuring a premium feel and benefits. The Halloween sale may offer great deals on the inexpensive controller, making the purchase a steal.

The Fusion Pro 2 comes with four removable back paddles, replaceable sticks, and magnetic faceplates that support extensive customization. However, it's a wired controller and has no Bluetooth support, which could be a deal-breaker for many.

4) Turtle Beach Recon

The Turtle Beach Recon offers easy-to-access audio controls, advantageous audio features, responsive controls, two customizable rear buttons, an ergonomic grip, and vibration feedback. If you are looking for the best controller based on sound settings, this item is probably an ideal option for you.

Priced at $60 without a discount, this controller is another pocket-friendly option on this list of impressive third-party controllers and serves the basic purpose of a third-party device seamlessly. The upcoming Halloween sale may reduce the price of this item even further.

5) RIG Nacon PRO

The RIG Nacon Pro Compact is the cheapest option on this list but has a lot to offer. It's 15% smaller than the official Xbox controller and has an ergonomic shape and a textured back that provides superior comfort for long gaming hours.

In addition to the comfortable design, the RIG Nacon Pro Compact comes with programmable buttons, stick settings, and trigger sensitivity controls that can be tweaked through an in-house companion app. Lastly, the wired controller is powered by Dolby Atmos, elevating your in-game sound experience.

