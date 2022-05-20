10 best budget controllers for PC gaming in 2022

A gaming setup is never complete without a controller included in it. Using a controller is better than using a mouse and keyboard for some games as they are specifically designed to be played using such a device. For example, FIFA is a game that is hard to play with a keyboard and mouse, and the entire racing genre is designed with a controller in mind as well.

PC is known to be the best platform to play games because gamers have the choice to use any input they prefer. These devices have advanced a lot over the years with better battery life, haptic feedback, and accurate analog sticks, making them a solid choice for many games.

Many manufacturers design third-party gamepads, but not all are good. This article lists the best budget controllers you can buy for PC gaming today.

10 best budget controllers for PC gamers

1) VOYEE PC Controller - $17

It's an upgraded Xbox 360 gamepad (Image via Amazon)

If you're looking for a classic Xbox 360 gamepad, this is the best version of it as the original will be hard to find today. It is compatible with Windows and has upgraded buttons, including triggers with more sensitive joysticks. There is no wireless version, but for its price, it's a great option.

2) Logitech F310 - $20

The Logitech F310 (Image via Amazon)

The gamepad is designed for classic games that use native-style inputs. There is a switch at the back which changes the input from X-input to Direct-Input. It is a plug-and-play device and is compatible with today's games, with all the buttons being programmable as well.

3) KINVOCA Wireless - $35

It is designed for Nintendo Switch that connects only wirelessly to a PC (Image via Amazon)

KINVOCA Wireless is a modern controller that has all the necessary features for gaming, including motion vibration, headphone jack, and long battery life. It is designed for Nintendo Switch but will work on PC as well, albeit only wirelessly. The design is distinctive and the buttons are of high quality.

4) PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced - $39

The PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced (Image via Amazon)

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced has a similar design to the Xbox controller but connects only via a cable to reduce the price point. It has two vibration motors with all the necessary buttons for gaming and is compatible with all modern games. There are two extra buttons at the back that can be used as shortcuts to other buttons.

5) Xbox Core Wireless - $49

It is reliable and sturdy (Image via Amazon)

A tried and tested controller which is loved by many, it has a great ergonomic shape that fits different sizes of hands and has added grip on the sides and the rear of it.

The D-Pad is an upgraded design which is the same as the one on Xbox Elite Series 2. It can be connected via Bluetooth or via a USB-C cable. To further decrease wireless latency, Xbox sells a USB wireless adapter that can be used to connect to the PC.

6) Playstation Dualshock 4 - $49

The Playstation Dualshock 4 (Image via Amazon)

Released in 2013, Dualshock 4 still holds up well with its design and build quality. It has an in-built gyroscope called six-axis, a headphone jack, a great vibration motor, and, an ergonomic design that is preferred by many.

During sales, it can be bought for almost half the price. It can be connected to a PC using Bluetooth or via a Micro-USB cable. DS4Windows is a third-party software that needs to be downloaded to use it properly.

7) Forty4 Wireless - $55

The Forty4 Wireless (Image via Amazon)

This controller has been created with the Xbox design in mind, with a similar button layout that is sturdily built. It can be connected wired or wirelessly via an included 2.4GHz USB dongle. It also has dual vibration motors and is a responsive device that is suitable for all modern games.

8) Turtle Beach Recon - $60

A controller with remappable buttons (Image via Amazon)

Another Xbox-style layout with a unique desig, the device features remappable buttons and a headphone jack. It also has two extra buttons at the back for your fingertips, which can be customized as shortcuts for other buttons.

This controller has EQ presets for games as well, including bass boost as it is a company that designs headphones. The only downside is that it can only be connected via a wire.

9) Steelseries Stratus+ - $60

The Steelseries Stratus+ (Image via SteelSeries)

Steelseries Stratus+ is packed with an impressive battery life that lasts over 90 hours and can be connected to the PC using Bluetooth or via a USB-C cable. It is a blend of both Sony's and Microsoft's signature controllers and has made it work well with great build quality and a unique design.

10) Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro - $60

The Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro (Image via Amazon)

A great device by Nintendo, the Switch Wireless Pro is a plug-and-play device for Windows. Steam will automatically recognize it, but outside of Steam, you will need to download third-party software to use it and connect wirelessly. It is charged using a USB-C cable and has exceptional battery life.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan