Can you use a Nintendo Switch controller in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus is the new hit party fighter bringing a ton of new faces to the genre, often unfairly dominated by Smash Bros. Players looking for an easy transition from that old favorite to the new game might hit a pretty significant stumbling block.

The game is currently only available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC. This leaves Nintendo Switch players out in the cold, possibly to avoid obvious competition. Luckily, this doesn't mean that Switch players still can't use their favorite controllers in the new arena.

Using a Nintendo Switch controller in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is a platform fighting game, and that very specific subgenre has had a ton of success on one console and a little on the other. Surprisingly, PC players have seen more success with the genre than most.

PC platform fighter fans have a variety of independent options to choose from, some of which have mastered the concept. Despite the often stellar examples of PC games with party fighting elements, the default control method simply doesn't work.

The keyboard is an ideal control scheme for a ton of different types of games, but it is abysmal for fighting titles. Whether it's Street Fighter or Super Smash Bros., attempting to play it with WASD controls is a complete disaster.

With that in mind, PC players must turn to the arcade stick or the controller of another console. In cases such as MultiVersus, the Switch Pro controller would be an ideal holdover for Smash fans and a great option for newcomers to the genre.

Luckily, players can simply connect a Switch Pro controller to the PC and use it for this new standout in the party fighter genre. This will expand the game's appeal to a variety of audiences.

Setting up the Switch Pro for MultiVersus

The Switch Pro controller should be easily connected to the PC, making it a solid option for MultiVersus on PC. Just connect it as one would for any game and remap the controls to any specifications.

First, connect the controller via a USB-C, like the one used for charging the controller. The PC should recognize it right away, but it's up to the Steam settings to set it up right.

Navigate to the Controller settings heading and then click on General Controller Settings. Users should see an option labeled Switch Pro Configuration Support. Click on it to ensure that the box is checked.

This should leave the Switch Pro controller ready for action. Immediately below, the aforementioned Switch Pro option should be one marked "Use Nintendo Button Layout." Activate that as well to keep the A, B, X, and Y buttons as labeled on the controller. Otherwise, the PC will assume it's working with an Xbox controller and get the buttons confused.

MultiVersus players only have to navigate through a few menus to use the Switch Pro controller in this new game. Even without the Switch, this controller is a perfect option for the competition.

