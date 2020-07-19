COD Mobile has astounding features that make the players cling like ivy to the game. It allows the players to customise even the basic in-game settings. Such liberty in the gameplay makes the game much more enjoyable.

The controller support in COD Mobile enables the players to use controllers while playing the popular battle royale game. Unlike COD Mobile, very few games on the mobile platform support controllers.

Players can use Xbox or PS4 controllers to play COD Mobile. In this article, we explain how the players can use controllers to play the game.

How to connect an Xbox controller to COD Mobile

The process to connect an Xbox controller with a smartphone and use it in COD Mobile is really simple. The players need to follow the steps given below.

Step 1: In order to connect the controller, the players will first have to enable the ‘Allow to use controller’ option from the controller settings in COD Mobile. Without enabling this setting, the players will not be able to use the Xbox controller.

Step 2: Before starting, the players will first have to pair the controller. The Xbox controller can be paired with the smartphone by going to the Bluetooth settings.

Step 3: Press the Xbox controller’s Connect button.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Pair new device’ option to connect the controller to the mobile. Select the controller from the list of available devices. After doing so, the players will be able to use the controller to play COD Mobile.

COD Mobile also provides the players with the option to adjust the sensitivity settings separately for the controller.

