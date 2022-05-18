How to use a PS4 controller with PS5

Contrary to popular belief, it is indeed possible to use a PS4 controller with a PS5 albeit with a few caveats. For the majority of PS5 buyers, the possibility of already having a few DualShock 4 controllers at hand is quite apparent.

This is because many long-term PS4 owners will naturally gravitate towards the PS5 as their next console of choice, given the console’s huge success. However, considering that you can't ever have too many controllers, a shortage may arise in the initial days of your new console ownership.

To tackle this exact problem, Sony made sure that it included the support for DualShock 4 controllers on the PS5. This article will help you figure out how to connect your DualShock 4 to your PS5 as well as the limitations that come with it.

Is this a native solution?

PlayStation UK @PlayStationUK Your DualShock 4 will work with PS4 games on PlayStation 5.



Yes, support for PS4 controllers exists natively, but you may only use the DualShock 4 controller to play PS4 specific games. This is due to the fact that PS5 titles require newer features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that only the newer DualSense controllers offer.

This is also a cost-effective way to play your old PS4 titles. It is understandable that buying a new $500 console is a major purchase. This is why shelling out more cash for extra controllers might not be an ideal move.

How to pair the PS4 controller with the PS5?

The process of pairing a DualShock controller to the PS5 is fairly simple. You’ll need a micro USB to USB A cable and use it to connect the controller to the PS5. Upon pressing the PS button, a user selection page will pop up. Simply select the user and start playing your favorite PS4 games.

The maximum number of controllers that can be used simultaneously depends on the game itself. Generally, sports and couch co-op games are known to feature multi-controller support.

After you’re able to use the controller on your PS5, you can disconnect the cable and enjoy a wireless gaming experience just like you would with the stock DualSense controller.

Can you play games like FIFA 22 and NBA 2K22 using PS4 controllers?

Yes and no. If you buy the native PS5 version of the game, there will be no support for the same. However, if you have a PS4 version of FIFA 22 or any other game like Fall Guys, you’ll be able to play the game using DualShock controllers on the PS5.

Clearly, it is not recommended to buy the PS4 version of any game just because you have a DualShock 4 controller at hand. You’ll miss out on better graphical fidelity and controller-specific features that the new-gen console brings to the table. In the end, investing in DualSense controllers for the PS5 should be the way to go moving forward.

Can you play PS4 titles on the PS5 using both DualShock and DualSense controllers simultaneously?

DualShock 4 and the new DualSense (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yes, you may play multiplayer titles like WWE 2K20 using both the DualShock and DualSense controllers. Controlling one character with a PS4 controller and another with a DualSense controller is a given possibility.

Do note that player performance might vary in-game. The PS5 DualSense controllers are ergonomically better designed. Playing with the same type of controller should be ideal, promoting a level playing field for all.

The vice-versa isn’t true

No support for DualSense on PS4 (Image via PlayStation)

Allowing PS4 controllers to be used on the PS5 is a pro-consumer move from Sony. However, for people who haven’t been able to buy a PS5 yet, buying a DualSense controller to play exclusively on the PS4 will prove to be counterproductive. Unfortunately, support for PS5 controllers on the PS4 doesn’t exist.

Furthermore, the new DualSense controller brings a lot of new things to the table. While buying one for the PS4 does not make sense, you can buy one for your PC. More games every day are starting to receive support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. This is why investing in a PS5 controller is a great idea for PC gaming as well.

