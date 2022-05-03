How to download and play FIFA 22 for free on the PlayStation 5 with PS Plus

While many community members have given FIFA 22 a lukewarm reception, the title is still quite popular amongst gamers and franchise fans have already invested countless hours in getting better at it.

Since its launch back in October 2021, the game has been mired in controversy. Not everyone loved the game, and many skipped purchasing it because they either picked eFootball (then Pro Evolution Soccer) over it or did not want to shell out $70 for it.

Fortunately, those who are now looking to get their hands on the title for the PlayStation 5 will be able to do so for free via PlayStation Plus this month (May 2022). EA’s title is one of the PS Plus games of the month, and as the store refreshes on the first Tuesday of every month, enthusiasts will have till June 7, 2022, to be able to grab a copy of the game.

Here are the steps to get FIFA 22 for free on the PlayStation 5.

How to play FIFA 22 for free on the PlayStation 5 with PS Plus

While older users of the platform will not have much trouble getting FIFA 22 for free this month, others who have just purchased the console might be facing a fair bit of trouble with the process.

Those new to the platform will be able to get the game by following the steps mentioned below:

After booting up their PlayStation 5, players will need to make sure that they have an active PlayStation Plus subscription plan.

Users who do not have an active plan or have plans that have expired will have to renew it or purchase it from the offical website or PS Store.

After securing an active plan, players will then need to make their pay to the PS Plus section of the home page where they will find FIFA 22 as one of the featured games for the month. Another method would be to directly search for the game in the search bar.

As players now have an active subscription they will notice that the game can be obtained for free. All players have to do now is select the game from the store, hit the download button, and wait for it to get installed in the system.

Once all the steps are followed, PlayStation 5 users will be able to enjoy the game for free as long as they have an active subscription.

Edited by Danyal Arabi