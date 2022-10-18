Important details involving the DualSense Edge - the latest controller to come from the house of PlayStation - are officially out. This includes the date when the item will go on sale, along with the prices in the US and the UK markets.

Fans have been hyped about the product since it was first announced. The DualSense series, in general, has been a grand success for PlayStation, and the upcoming controller offers a much more premium experience albeit at a greater cost.

PlayStation has handed out the details in an official blog post. Prospective buyers in the US and UK will be able to get their hands on the DualSense Edge once the new year starts. To ensure swift delivery, PlayStation has maintained a pre-order period, which has also been announced. Moreover, the console giant has given a brief about what buyers can expect from the latest offering.

DualSense Edge is the first PS5 controller with great potential for customization and other premium features

One major limitation of console controllers is their limited ability regarding button remapping; that will no longer be the case once the DualSense Edge releases. It will come with a full remapping of the entire layout, including the sticks, to offer the full experience to a PS5 player.

Suffice it to say, the device will be a huge upgrade over the DualSense controller that comes with Sony's current-gen consoles. Buyers will be able to pre-order the upcoming product from October 25 onwards.

DualSense Edge launches globally on January 26, and it remains to be seen what pricing will be applied in all the regions. It will cost $199.99 USD/¥29,980 (including tax)/€239.99/£209.99 in the respective markets. Prices outside Japan will cost more based on the applicable rate of taxation in the respective regions.

Players will also be able to replace the stick module if it starts showing wear and tear. Given how much strain is put on the left and right analog sticks, this is a welcome change as they will be able to replace them without having to buy a new controller altogether.

Aside from the ability to remap buttons, gamers will also have the ability to alter stick sensitivity and triggers. Due to hardware and software optimizations, they will be able to keep multiple profiles at the same time and switch between them.

There will be some added extras in the form of stick caps and more, and all of this will come in a compact carry case, which will offer the due protection a device of DualSense Edge's caliber requires. This case will also be a source for recharging the controller and will ensure that players are always ready to play.

Overall, the product looks fantastic on paper and fans will be hoping that Sony will enough stock for everyone.

