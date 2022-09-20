Sony reportedly is developing a new PS5 that could replace the current physical and digital editions

Sony is reportedly developing a new PS5 model with a detachable disk drive, which could reduce the manufacturing cost and open up the option for users to upgrade later down the line.

The PlayStation 5, or PS5 is Sony's flagship 9th-generation gaming console. building upon the of its predecessors, the console has become the popular choice for both casual and serious gamers. Currently, the console is available in two distinct editions, a standard edition that supports both physical and digital media, and a digital edition that lacks a disk drive and is limited to digital media only.

According to a recent report by Insider Gaming, Sony is developing a new PlayStation 5 model that will feature a detachable disk drive, omitting the key difference between the current digital and physical editions.

The PS5 is reportedly getting 'slim' by detaching the disk drive, due out next year

As per the report, the PS5 is set to get a major overhaul soon, with the new model set for a September 2023 release. While internal hardware and associated performance are expected to remain the same, the redesigned chassis will sport an external detachable disk drive connected over USB-C.

the report further adds that instead of the current Digital Edition and Standard Edition, the new PlayStation 5 will be sold either on its own or bundled with a detachable disk drive. detaching the disk drive is expected to make the PS5 lighter and slimmer than its current iterations.

Having a single model will also in theory reduce the cost of manufacturing, and allow players to upgrade their digital console to support physical media anytime. Furthermore, they will also be able to easily replace the plug-in-play disk drive instantly, in case of any issues.

While the PlayStation 5 has been receiving new hardware revisions, such as the 1100 model and the 1200 model, they have mostly been to the radiator and fan, providing marginally more efficient and cooler performance. However, the reported massive redesign, including detaching the disk drive, sounds more akin to a mid-generation refresh.

Ever since the PS One, Sony has been releasing a mid-generation refresh of PlayStation consoles, often dubbed 'slim', that provide the same performance but in a smaller and lighter size. The reported redesign could very well be the 'PS5 Slim'.

While the PS2 Slim was released four years later, both the PS3 Slim and PS4 Slim were released around the three year mark since the original console. Considering the PS5 is heading towards its 3rd anniversary in 2023, the reported redesign seems quite fitting and in line with Sony's previous PlayStation iterations.

It should be noted that the redesign isn't officially confirmed by Sony, as such it should be treated as a rumor and taken with a grain of salt.

