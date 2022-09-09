10 highly anticipated PS5 games set for a 2023 release

The PS5 is slowly becoming a console to own, with many top games arriving shortly.

There are quite a few major releases still coming in 2022, but a lot of players are looking forward to the following year. When 2023 comes, more highly anticipated titles will be released on the PS5.

Ten games rise above the rest in terms of excitement. Gamers are as hype as ever for the launch schedule Sony has in place, and it feels like 2023 can't get here soon enough.

2023 is looking highly promising for PS5 players

10) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The hype has slowly died down for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Many other reveals have put it on the back burner, but Rocksteady Studios have promised an early 2023 launch.

The title will see a PS5 release and focuses on the famed Suicide Squad of DC Comics. It is set in an open-world Metropolis where the Justice League has gone rogue. The Squad is tasked with stopping them and saving the world.

9) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The remake of one of the best roleplaying games of all time is in a pickle. The development team behind it at Aspyr Media was mostly let go, and the game was transferred to Saber Interactive.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is slated for 2023, but that could change with its new studio. Not much has been officially mentioned, so fans still have reason to get excited about a 2023 release.

8) Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain takes the beloved PlayStation franchise to the PS5 in virtual reality. It will connect via PSVR 2 and be the premier title for the technology.

Players will take on the role of a brand new character but will still come across familiar faces such as Aloy. It will still contain all aspects of a Horizon game, just from a first-person VR perspective.

7) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the upcoming next chapter of the acclaimed title remake trilogy. It will be a PS5 exclusive arriving in 2023, though it does not yet have a definite release date.

Players can expect incredible graphics, fast-paced action, and a retelling of the beloved Final Fantasy VII. In recent memory, there might not be a better time than 2023 for Square Enix fans.

6) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Avatar franchise is making a comeback with several sequels revealed. There is also a slate of games being added to the mix. Frontiers of Pandora is the most anticipated of them all.

Players can own in on PS5 and venture into parts of Pandora never seen before. This new standalone story will consist of a Na'vi who journeys through the Western Frontier to fight against the threatening RDA forces.

5) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has had its fair share of developmental problems, but it finally has a release date. Players on PS5 and several other systems can get their hands on the Harry Potter spin-off on February 10, 2023.

The game is set to take place in the late 1800s and puts the player in the role of a Hogwarts student. They'll have a house assigned to them, classes to attend, and magic to learn, all while fending off or succumbing to the dark arts.

4) Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine is Insomniac Games' attempt to expand the PS5 Marvel universe. It is expected to arrive in 2023, but little is known about the game.

By the looks of the trailer, it appears that Logan is just trying to get by in life and has to use his powers to maintain his solitude and peace. That won't go too well for the mutant.

3) Final Fantasy XVI

It is wild to think that the sixteenth iteration of Final Fantasy is on its way. The PS5 exclusive will be released near the middle of 2023, with Square Enix giving a Q2 or Q3 window.

Set in the fantasy world of Valisthea, players will face many dangers that threaten life as they know it. The current plot points revolve around Eikons, monsters summoned by humans called Dominants.

2) Forspoken

Forspoken will release on January 24, 2023. It will likely be the first game on this list to arrive on the PS5 when the 2022 is no longer. It is a great way to start the new year.

The game focuses on the journey of a character named Frey. She is from New York but was teleported to a magical land named Athia. Players need to use her new abilities to get her home.

1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The first Marvel Spider-Man game set a precedent for superhero games in the modern era. It is arguably the best superhero game ever created, and fans have wanted more since the Miles Morales spin-off was released.

The sequel will feature Miles and Peter Parker as they work together to keep New York City safe. The PS5 exclusive will see both Spider-Men face their most dangerous foe yet in the form of Venom.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

