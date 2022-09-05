10 highly anticipated PS5 games releasing soon

The current gaming generation is starting to pick up the pace, especially with so many upcoming titles for the PS5.

For quite some time, users scrambled to get their hands on the latest PlayStation console, only for it to be out of stock. However, many more players are getting their hands on these devices as of late.

With the console finally coming to more homes, gamers are making their excitement known about future releases. There are quite a few that have PS5 owners counting down the days until they are available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top ten choices among most anticipated PS5 games

10) Tunic

In March, Tunic launched on Windows and Xbox Consoles as a timed exclusive. Now, on September 27, 2022, PlayStation 5 players will finally be able to get their hands on the action-adventure game.

They will take control of an anthropomorphic fox who must venture through the isometric world. There are enemies, dungeons, puzzles, and surprises around every corner.

9) Eternights

Eternights is scheduled for an early 2023 release. It is a dating action game that has caught the eye of many PS5 owners with its apocalyptic setting and intense combat system.

The game sees most of humanity turned into monsters. Users are tasked with saving the world, surviving the monsters, and finding love. They can scavenge for supplies, see the devastation the world has gone through, and go on dates.

8) Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain does not have a concrete release date but is expected to arrive in 2023. It is being created in hopes of garnering attention for PS VR2.

The virtual reality title will take gamers into the Horizon world through the eyes of a brand new character, Ryas. The disgraced former Carja soldier is searching for redemption, and fans get to be at the helm of it.

7) Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine is currently in development. It is Sony's leap into more of the Marvel universe after the massive success of the Spider-Man and Miles Morales PlayStation exclusives.

There isn't much known about the story in Marvel's Wolverine. However, based on the announcement trailer, the titular character looks to be living as normal of a life as possible, but his abilities as a mutant might come back to haunt him.

6) Valkyrie Elysium

This upcoming Square Enix project will be here very soon. PS5 players can jump into this Norse-themed adventure on September 29, 2022. Coming from Square Enix, they probably know what to expect.

It is very much a dungeon-crawling action title with large-scale battles and RPG elements. After Ragnarok all but destroyed the Norse realms, Odin has given the last Valkyrie the job of saving the world.

5) Forspoken

Forspoken is coming on January 24, 2023, and saying fans are excited is an understatement. It is another Square Enix title from developers Luminous Productions for the PS5.

The story sees a young woman taken from New York City and teleported to a fantasy world known as Athia. She must use her newly gained magical powers to find her way home.

4) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is often labeled the best Star Wars game of all time and one of the best RPGs ever. From the ground up, a remake is coming to PS5 at some point.

There has been some controversy, with the title delayed as Aspyr Media let go of much of its staff. The development was transferred to Saber Interactive, which has fans hope it will arrive sooner rather than later.

3) Final Fantasy X16

According to reports, Final Fantasy X16 should be available within the first half of 2023. Nothing official has been released, but any time frame bringing it to PS5 consoles fairly soon excites fans.

The next chapter in the Final Fantasy series puts Clive Rosfield in the protagonist's role. Players will venture through the world of Valisthea with the typical gameplay and fighting functionality the franchise is known for.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man was the game that reignited fans' love for Insomniac Games. It gave gamers control of Peter Parker with a completely original story that brought the wall-crawler and New York City to life.

Now, a sequel is set to release in 2023 for the PS5 and has comic book geeks pumped. There are plenty of details yet to be revealed, but from what has been shown, PS5 users can expect more Spidey, Miles Morales, and even some Venom.

1) God of War Ragnarok

Ragnarok will be here on November 9, 2022. It fought through a delay after being initially scheduled for 2021. The extra time to polish the new God of War has many thinking it could be the best video game ever created.

It takes place a few years after the soft reboot from 2018 as Fimbulwinter reaches its end and the prophesied Ragnarok is said to begin. Kratos and Atreus both return and hope to survive the impending Norse apocalypse.

