Sony apologizes for PS5 pre-order mess, assures more stocks soon

Sony held an online PS5 showcase event on September 16, 2020. During the event, we got several new game announcements including gameplay reveals, prices, launch dates for the PS5 consoles and much more.

At the event, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan also confirmed that the pre-orders for the PS5 will begin from the next day through selected retailers.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

However, the PS5 pre-orders went haywire as soon as the event ended. Stores like Wallmart and a few others started taking pre-orders even before the designated time. Due to the different time zones, many people were also confused about the pre-orders date and time.

Social media was full of PS5 pre-order receipts, images of Game Stop and other stores going out of stock in a few minutes.

Many people got a chance to pre-order the PS5 console while others were not lucky enough to successfully pre-order it.

Sony apologizes for the PS5 pre-order mess

A few hours ago, Sony issued an apology for mishandling the pre-order timings and other details. They promised that the PS5 console stocks will soon be restored in the coming days. Furthermore, they said that there will be more PS5 consoles available through the end of the year.

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.



Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.



And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

This is certainly a heartfelt apology from Sony, and we should trust them and wait till stores get a restock. It is to be remembered that we are are in midst of a pandemic, which has hampered the trade routes for many products, including the PS5.

