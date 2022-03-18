How to get the shield in TUNIC

TUNIC players have a long journey ahead, and to ensure their success, they need to have the proper tools for the job. Not long after starting their journey as the tunic-wearing Fox, users are given a sword with which they can dispatch their foes.

However, this may leave them wondering how to defend themselves without a shield.

Obtaining the shield in TUNIC

When gamers first start out in TUNIC, they do not have much in the way of defending themselves, except for their agility and eventually a stick. However, the pieces start coming together as they gather better items, like the sword and, ultimately, the shield, which can be found inside the Old House.

However, players cannot get in there until they have obtained the key and the sword.

Obtaining the sword

First, users need to have obtained the sword to get the shield. They should first head into the East Forest and move towards Hero's Grave. This can be found by following the signs that say Hero's Grave and have the Sword symbol.

Once gamers reach the Hero's Grave, they simply need to walk over to the sword and interact with it to pick it up. They should equip it right away.

Collecting the old key

Players can use a sword and shield in this cute adventure game (Image via TUNIC)

Once users have the sword, they can make their way towards the Old House, which is to the left of the first statue they encounter during their journey. Once gamers reach the Old House, they will find it locked.

They should then head south to find a green enemy standing near the key. Simply defeat this enemy, walk over to the key, and interact with it to pick it up.

Entering the Old House and claiming the shield

Once players have the sword and the Old House key, they are ready to get the shield. They should then enter the Old House, go to the back of the house, and enter the door.

Users must follow the path to the right, which will bring them to a room that contains the shield. They should then approach the shield and interact with it to pick it up.

Gamers now have the tools to defend themselves

With a sword and shield equipped, players are really able to begin their grand adventure (Image via TUNIC)

Once users gather the shield and the sword, they can begin to really start their adventure now that they are able to defend themselves. They will find the sword packs more of a punch than their trusty stick, and being able to block and deflect the blows of enemies will help them a lot in between dodges.

The Fox is agile, and gamers should use this to their advantage to succeed in TUNIC.

