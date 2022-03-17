TUNIC guide: How can players defeat the Siege Engine

Developed over a long time, TUNIC is finally out for players to mill around in, and it has been met with praise and critical acclaim. Players control an anthropomorphic fox in the isometric Zelda-esque action-adventure indie game, where they can interact with different objects, gather weapons, and defeat various bosses. One of these is the Siege Engine, which guards the Eastern Vault.

The game is filled with colorful, imaginative bosses, who increase in difficulty as players progress, that players must contend with along with the little fox. The Siege Engine is one of the largest and hardest-hitting foes players will be facing in their playthrough up until then.

How can players beat the Siege Engine boss in TUNIC

The Siege Engine is one of three bosses in the game who needs to be defeated, which will give the player a key to unlock the prison. They will meet the enemy in the Easter Vault after they cross the Forest Fortress. As mentioned earlier, this is one of the most challenging fights that players will be facing in the game.

The Siege Engine in TUNIC boasts of five attacks, namely:

Bombs: The Siege Engine will throw out three orange spheres that will chase the player and explode on impact. Interestingly, players can use these to hurt the boss itself by closing in on the Siege Engine as the spheres draw nearer.

Lunge Swipe: Where the machine lunges forward and swipes with its sword. The best option for the player here is to roll at the right moment. They can also choose to block the attack with their shield.

Laser Beam: The Siege Engine charges up and emits a laser across the place. To avoid this, players are advised to get behind the boss.

Leg: The boss uses its leg to slam or swipe at the player. Gamers are advised to either scamper away or use shield to block the attack.

Turret: The Siege Engine shoots a barrage of energy blasts at the player, which can be dealt with by blocking.

The first and foremost thing that players should try while fighting the Siege Engine is to stay close to the boss. This negates the need to deal with its powerful ranged attacks. It also allows the player to be ready to attack when the machine lowers its face.

Although no special item is required to take on this boss, players can choose to stock up on hot peppers, healing items, and have the Magic Dagger for a better chance. Players must run up to the machine's head and launch a combo attack, especially when it reveals its weak spot during attacks. They should try not to let the boss create any distance.

The Siege Engine also summons Faeries. Players should deal with them as fast as possible so that they can solely focus on felling the boss. Once players defeat the Siege Engine, they will get a key that they can use to get the TUNIC Red gem key downstairs.

Sportskeeda's review of TUNIC has showered it with glowing praise. The title is available on the Xbox One & Series X|S, Windows. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass as a day one release.

