All PS VR2 titles announced at PlayStation State of Play: Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and more

This was an amazing State of Play for PS VR2 fans. Sony’s virtual reality gaming is already one of the best in the business and with the announcement of more story-driven games coming to the catalog, fans are over the moon about the scope of VR gaming.

The PlayStation State of Play has announced new and old titles that will be gracing the platform. This can only entail amazing things as VR gaming takes the next big step and becomes a part of the mainstream gaming community.

PS VR2 has always been competitive. Sony has a large library of original IPs that can be turned into a virtual reality experience, and they have delivered beautifully. Some of the games that were announced and showcased are No Man’s Sky, RE Village, a brand new Horizon game, and a Walking Dead game. This State of Play was definitely one to remember.

Sony announces PS VR2 for Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and more.

All of the above-mentioned games look phenomenal in VR. The story-driven VR era of video gaming is just beginning, and some of the games that were showcased look like they were made for the PS VR2. Resident Evil Village was a brilliant first-person survival-horror game, and the scope of what the game can offer has increased tenfold in the VR version. Switching weapons around, reloading, and parrying were just some of the mechanics that were shown to gamers.

The Horizon series is getting a brand new story in Call of the Mountain exclusively for PS VR2. Horizon games took incredible strides in making the world feel real and in creating a fully VR experience. The next-gen consoles have pushed the boundaries of how good a game can look, and Call of the Wild is no exception. There is a lot more to experience in this new Horizon VR game, and fans literally cannot wait to get their hands on this title.

#HorizonVR Climb towering mountains, craft gear and hunt iconic machines in an awe-inspiring setting full of stunning vistas. We’re excited to share a new trailer with you, featuring some of the action and adventure that will take place in Horizon Call of the Mountain! Climb towering mountains, craft gear and hunt iconic machines in an awe-inspiring setting full of stunning vistas. We’re excited to share a new trailer with you, featuring some of the action and adventure that will take place in Horizon Call of the Mountain!#HorizonVR https://t.co/wSoby35uPv

No Man’s Sky has been a VR mainstay for quite some time now. The team at Hello Games has been improving the game since its launch, and it is currently one of the best looking space-survival games out there. A VR mode isn’t much of a surprise, but the fact that it's coming to the PlayStation should excite fans nonetheless. No Man’s Sky is VR is one of the best gaming experiences out there, and PS VR2 owners are going to reap some amazing rewards.

There is a heavy focus on horror-survival games for VR as a sense of immersion is essential to fully enjoy these games. The Walking Dead game is also getting a VR facelift and looks extremely fun. There are chainsaws, hand-to-hand combat, and the ability to dual-wield weapons in this zombie shooter. The PlayStation is getting some massively popular titles in virtual reality, and it should be no surprise if sales go up after these announcements.

