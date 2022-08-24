PlayStation announces new DualSense Edge controller at Gamescom 2022

Sony just introduced their all-new DualSense Edge controller in the 2022 edition of Gamescom. The Japanese home video game console manufacturer has not published a ton of information on this new and advanced DS Edge design. However, more information will be made public as we get closer to the controller's launch date.

The developers showcased the new controller, including its overhauled design in a short 36-second trailer. The new controller will come with advanced customization options that will allow console gamers to ace their aim and control.

Features of the DualSense Edge controller

The upcoming Dualsense Edge is the first time that Sony has introduced a mid-gen controller refresh. Over the years, users have received hardware refreshes that allow for higher in-game resolutions and visual fidelity. The company generally sticks with a single controller design throughout a particular generation.

While the controller was rumored to be out for a while, the console manufacturer confirmed the rumors with a short trailer.

The controller comes with a design language that is similar to that of the original PS5 controller from 2020. However, the joysticks of the DS Edge come with a pedal each. These pedals can probably be used creatively in different games.

Pedals have been prominently featured in controllers from the competition, like the Xbox Elite Series 2. However, the flagship controller design from Microsoft costs over $200.

Here's how Sony describes their new controller:

"Each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. You can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games."

The contour of the upcoming DualSense Edge controller (Image via Sony)

The DS Edge controller also comes with some minor design improvements. The touchpad is now dressed in a black theme from the joysticks. It is also textured with four geometrical shapes from the PlayStation brand, much like the console's side plates.

To add to these changes, the D-pad buttons and the four geometrical shapes are now painted in black. The RGB LED on both sides of the touchpad glows longer than the original DualSense controller does.

The joysticks in the upcoming DualSense Edge controller (Image via Sony)

Sony has also improved the customizability of this upcoming controller. Users can now easily access the joysticks by simply removing the cover that would otherwise require serious prying efforts for the original PS5 controller.

Once the black plastic plate has been removed, the joysticks can be removed and the caps can be changed according to the user's preference effortlessly.

Overall, the upcoming controller design will add a few key elements that will improve the gameplay experience and scope for customization. We do not have pricing information on this upcoming DS Edge. However, users can expect it to be pricier than the original PS5 controller.

