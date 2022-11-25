How to crouch and prone in Warzone 2

With Warzone 2 only a few days old, players are already lining up in droves to load up and drop into Al Mazrah. In true battle royale fashion, players arrive on the island alone or in groups and compete to be the last person standing.

While surviving on Al Mazrah and fighting against enemies and the encroaching zone, players must employ a variety of tactics to ensure their survival. One of the most underappreciated tactics in Warzone 2 is effective movement.

Everyone understands how to move quickly from one location to another. However, many players overlook the fact that they can adopt certain stances while moving. These stances frequently increase a player's chances of sneaking past an enemy or even ambushing them.

How to crouch and go prone in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

Crouching and going prone are two very important stances in Warzone 2 or any battle royale for that matter. The act of sitting on one's haunches is referred to as crouching. Players typically do this while hiding behind walls and other structures to avoid being shot by enemy bullets.

The act of lying down flat on the ground is referred to as going prone. This stance allows you to move unnoticed through tall grass or under objects. But, in Warzone 2, how does one crouch or even go prone?

To crouch in Warzone 2, players will simply have to press the CTRL button on PC/ Circle on PS/ B on Xbox. This should cause their characters to sit down on their haunches and crouch. To go prone, players will simply have to press and hold this button. The keybinds mentioned above are the default keybinds for the game. However, these can be edited from within the in-game settings menu.

Is it important to crouch or go prone?

This is a difficult question to answer. Players are not required to crouch or go prone unless the situation calls for it. Crouching or going prone reduces movement speed significantly, so it's not a good idea to crouch or go prone while moving from cover to cover.

Shooting while crouching or prone, on the other hand, improves accuracy. It also makes it more difficult for enemies to detect the players, making these two stances critical for victory in Warzone 2.

Crouching and going prone can now be used to annoy the entire lobby. Players have created a new technique known as "G-Walking" or "Snake Walking." Although it is not a bug, the movement technique ensures that the player is in motion at all times, making it extremely difficult for enemies to land a shot or two on the player.

There are numerous strategies that players can use to secure a victory in matches. While crouching and going prone aren't particularly important, they are necessary and should be used whenever the situation calls for it.

