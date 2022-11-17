All Warzone 2 vehicles - How to refuel and repair, gas stations, and more explained

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has finally launched, bringing a fresh set of weapons, operators, and vehicles to the new Al Mazrah map. Building upon a familiar battle royale experience with the gunplay mechanics of Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 delivers a bombastic experience.

Players have already tasted the massive Warzone with Modern Warfare 2's Ground War, including driving vehicles while evading oncoming fire. Vehicles played a major role in Warzone's battle royale experience and are certainly expected to do the same in Warzone 2.

Infinity Ward has also expanded upon it with new refueling mechanics, adding a new dimension to the gameplay. With that being said, let's take a look at all the vehicles in Warzone 2.

All vehicles in Warzone 2: ATVs, SUVs, Choppers, Boats, and more

Vehicles played a major role in Warzone's Battle Royale and are expected to continue that in Warzone 2. If you have already tried out the Ground War mode in Modern Warfare 2, you must be familiar with some of the vehicles. From all terrains ATVs and UTVs to Trucks, Choppers, and Boats, here are all the vehicles available in Warzone 2.

ATV:

Description – Nimble three-seater with little protection.

– Nimble three-seater with little protection. Type – All-Terrain

– All-Terrain Protection Level – Low

– Low Amount of Seats – 2

UTV:

Description – All-terrain lightweight four-seater.

– All-terrain lightweight four-seater. Type – All-Terrain

– All-Terrain Protection Level – Very Low

– Very Low Amount of Seats – 4

Hatchback:

Description – Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection.

– Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection. Type – Ground Vehicle

– Ground Vehicle Protection Level – Medium

– Medium Amount of Seats – 4

Chop-Top

Description – All-terrain civilian 4×4 jeep-like car.

– All-terrain civilian 4×4 jeep-like car. Type – All-Terrain

– All-Terrain Protection Level – Low – Medium

Low – Medium Amount of Seats – 4

SUV (Standard):

Description – All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame.

– All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame. Type – Ground Vehicle

– Ground Vehicle Protection Level – Medium

– Medium Amount of Seats – 5

GMC Hummer EV:

Description – All-electric super truck engineered for off-road.

– All-electric super truck engineered for off-road. Type – All-Terrain

– All-Terrain Protection Level – Medium

– Medium Amount of Seats – 5

Tactical Vehicle (TAC-V)

Description – A super truck that was designed to take heavy damage.

– A super truck that was designed to take heavy damage. Type – All-Terrain

– All-Terrain Protection Level – Medium-High

– Medium-High Amount of Seats – 4

Cargo Truck:

Description – Large industrial vehicle with a flatbed.

– Large industrial vehicle with a flatbed. Type – Ground Vehicle

– Ground Vehicle Protection Level – Medium – High

– Medium – High Amount of Seats – 2

Light Helo:

Description – Twin-engine light helicopter for rapid traversal and combat support.

– Twin-engine light helicopter for rapid traversal and combat support. Type – Air Vehicle

– Air Vehicle Protection Level – Medium-High

– Medium-High Amount of Seats – 5

Heavy Chopper:

Description – Heavily armored search-and-rescue helicopter.

– Heavily armored search-and-rescue helicopter. Type – Air Vehicle

– Air Vehicle Protection Level – High

– High Amount of Seats – 5

– 5 Description – Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.

– Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces. Type – Boat

– Boat Protection Level – Low – Medium

– Low – Medium Amount of Seats – 4

Armored Patrol Boat:

Description – Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns.

– Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns. Type – Boat

– Boat Protection Level – High

– High Amount of Seats – 3

How to refuel and repair vehicles at a Gas Station and with a Gas Can

Infinity Ward has expanded on the vehicles with a new fuel mechanic, where all vehicles can run out of gas, including the EV. If a vehicle runs out of gas, it will come to a standstill amid enemy fire, leaving you vulnerable. As such, always keep an eye on the fuel meter in the bottom right of the HUD; if it gets dangerously low, refuel the vehicle.

To refuel a vehicle, head over to one of the many Gas Stations dotted across Al Mazrah, which will not only fill up the tank but also repair it from any sustained damage. Meanwhile, you can set up a strong defensive position to protect your vehicles from enemies as it prepares to take you across the map. Marine Gas Stations in Al Mazrah are also used for boats.

You can also use a Gas Can to refuel, which can be carried in the backpack. To fill the tank with a gas can, simply interact with it when equipped. While it does take longer to refuel with a gas can, it can certainly get you out of an oncoming enemy squad in a pinch. You can also inflate tiers by interacting with them individually.

With Warzone 2, Infinity Ward has made vehicles an essential part of traveling across Al Mazrah. Players can try out the vehicles today by jumping right into the free-to-play battle royale title, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

