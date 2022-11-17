How to easily unlock all Zeus, SpecGru, and KorTac Operators in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is finally available for players to experience Activion's latest battle royale, but before jumping out of the plane and into Al Mazrah, they need to answer an important question: Which Operator can they play as?

Much like its predecessor, Warzone 2 is the free-to-play battle royale mode of Modern Warfare 2, and as such, it carries over weapons, equipment, killstreaks, and Operators from the title. With the introduction of Season 1, both MW2 and WZ2 offer a new roster of Operators, including some familiar faces for a limited period of time. With that being said, here's how to unlock all the Operators in Warzone 2.

How to unlock Zeus, Klaus, and Gaz Operators in Warzone 2

Presently, Zeus, Klaus, and Gaz are the three Operators of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Although Zeus is already available from the launch date of Season 1, Klaus and Gaz are set to join the roster during the mid-season Reloaded update.

Originating from the South Niger Delta, Zosar "Zeus" Kalu lost his family to the local Al Qatala cell. He later created the Thunder Corps, a counterterrorism group dedicated to hunting down Al Qatala. Zeus can be unlocked in WZ2 by progressing through the new battle pass.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Get all the critical intel from the bit.ly/WZ2TacOverview New threats, new allies, new tools, and new experiences that bring you into #Warzone2 like never before 🪂Get all the critical intel from the #CODBlog before your first drop this week New threats, new allies, new tools, and new experiences that bring you into #Warzone2 like never before 🪂Get all the critical intel from the #CODBlog before your first drop this week ➡️ bit.ly/WZ2TacOverview https://t.co/72B5eZplXV

While Gaz is a familiar Modern Warfare character and a member of Price's Task Force 141, details regarding Klaus are scarce at the moment. Both Gaz and Klaus will be joining MW2 and WZ2 with bundles during the mid-season update.

Besides the three Operators mentioned above, three iconic footballers are also making their Call of Duty debut with limited-time bundles. Neymar Jr. will debut on November 21, Paul Pogba will arrive shortly after on November 25, and Lionel Messi will complete the Football Operator trifecta on November 29.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the bit.ly/SoccerOperators Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALSSign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALS 🔥⚽Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog 👉 bit.ly/SoccerOperators https://t.co/MKxBfPTT1P

How to unlock SpecGru Operators in Warzone 2

SpecGru is the first faction in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, consisting of the famed Task Force 141 that features Captain Price, Farah, Ghost, Soap, and others. Ranger 1 is available by default and the Task Force 141 Operators are locked behind the Vault Edition of the game. With that being said, let's take a look at how to unlock all SpecGru Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

specGru Operators in MW2 and WZ2 (Image via Activision)

Ranger I - Already available

- Already available Chuy - Complete "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode.

- Complete "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode. Gus - Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match.

- Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match. Zimo - Get a kill with a secondary weapon.

- Get a kill with a secondary weapon. Kleo - Get a kill with Lethal equipment.

- Get a kill with Lethal equipment. Nova - Complete "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode.

- Complete "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode. Price - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Farah - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Ghost - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Soap - Purchase Vault Edition.

- Purchase Vault Edition. Gromsko - Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission.

- Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission. Reyes - Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode.

- Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode. Luna - Complete 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Co-op mission.

How to unlock KorTac Operators in Warzone 2

KorTac is the second faction of the game consisting of characters such as Hutch, Roze, and more. Group 1 is the available Operator by default and the Oni is exclusively for players who pre-ordered the title. With that being said, here's how to unlock all KorTac Operators.

KorTac Operators in MW2 and WZ2 (Image via Activision)

Group I - Already available

- Already available Fender - Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match.

- Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match. König - Execute a Finishing Move.

- Execute a Finishing Move. Calisto - Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match.

- Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match. Hutch - Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode.

- Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode. Horangi - Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match.

- Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match. Oni - Pre-order exclusive.

- Pre-order exclusive. Roze - Get a Point Blank kill.

- Get a Point Blank kill. Zero - Finish 'Denied Area' Co-op mission.

- Finish 'Denied Area' Co-op mission. Conor - Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.

- Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match. Aksel - Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match.

- Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match. Stiletto - Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Warzone 2 is currently available for free on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via both Battle.net and Steam. Players can also get Modern Warfare 2 on the same platform or jump ahead and play the free battle royale title today.

