Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launch patch notes: weapon buffs and nerfs, new modes, new vehicles, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is live right now. After a long wait, fans can finally hop onto the world of Warzone once again. With a brand new map called Al Mazrah, a new engine, DMZ, and more, the second iteration of the Ultimate Battle Royale experience by Call of Duty offers a lot at launch.

While Infinity Ward was initially the main developer for Warzone 2, the responsibility has now fallen into Raven Software's hands. Infinity Ward will still handle developments for Modern Warfare 2 and Raven Software will take over the game from now on. The studio has published a patch note for the title, which is live right now.

While players are clamoring evermore to get a taste of the new Warzone, check out what changes have been made and what's new in this new game.

Warzone 2's server went live quite some time ago. While many things are new in the game, it shares the same engine and is a part of Modern Warfare 2. Both titles feature the same battle pass as well. Keeping that in mind, some weapons were added and some major balancing changes were made. Here is a list of everything you need to know.

New Weapons in Warzone 2

Victus XMR in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A15)

Bas - P in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

BAS-P: Submachine Gun

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A6)

M13B: Assault Rifle

Unlocked via Store Bundle or via Bruen Platform progression

Weapon Adjustments in Warzone 2

Assault Rifles in Warzone 2

Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

Battle Rifles in Warzone 2

FTac Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine - speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

Handguns in Warzone 2

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

Light Machine Guns in Warzone 2

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

Marksman Rifles in Warzone 2

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

Shotguns in Warzone 2

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

Submachine Guns in Warzone 2

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments

1mW Artemis Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW

7mW Canted Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser

VEL 46

Large increase to flinch when hit

Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2

Signal .50

Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:

21.5" Fluted Fifty

23.5" SA Fifty-H7

Operators in Warzone 2

Zeus in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Zeus | KorTac

The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.

Unlocked automatically with the purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.

Warzone 2 playlist

Brand new playlist for Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Battle Royale

Solos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Off

Duos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Refill

Quads

Max Players: 152

Assimilation*: Refill

Third Person

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Refill

Unhinged

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Up to six players per squad

DMZ

Trios

Max Players: 66

Assimilation Setting: Up to six players per squad

Warzone 2 will also feature some brand-new modes at launch. There are also some new modes that are forthcoming. Here is a detailed overview of what fans can expect.

Warzone 2 all modes

All modes available in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Battle Royale

Core

The tried and true Battle Royale mode returns for all to enjoy with all sorts of new features, now set in Al Mazrah, the heart of the United Republic of Adal.

Third Person

For the first time in Warzone history, Players can now play with the camera fixed behind their Operator model and the ability to swap between the left and right shoulder when aiming. Players will have to entirely rethink how they approach movement, engagements, and their overall strategy in order to Exfil successfully.

Unhinged

Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself outnumbered at any point.

Warzone 2's DMZ

The new attraction of Warzone 2 is the introduction of DMZ. This new mode is an extraction-type shooter experience and it will have PvPvE elements in-game.

In DMZ, the conditions for winning are your own– you decide the stakes.

Players choose missions from three factions, which level up as you complete objectives. Each mission has a unique reward and missions get progressively harder.

Squads can pick up contracts in-world for extra cash and XP.

The many locked spaces in Al Mazrah can be opened with specific keys found in the world.

If you’ve had your fill and want an even harder challenge you can go after other operators and harvest whatever they have looted.

When gearing up, players can choose between their Insured Weapons, which are built from gunsmith progression unlocks, or from their Stash of Contraband Weapons. If an insured weapon is lost in the DMZ it goes on a cooldown. Players can wait for this cooldown or they can extract cash to speed up the time it takes to get their insured weapon back. Contraband weapons are weapons extracted from the DMZ. These cannot be changed and if they are lost, they are lost for good.

We look forward to players diving into the DMZ. We’re excited to see our community map out the many locked areas and we can’t wait to see the battles over the Weapons Case. Al Mazrah is a dangerous place. Our recommendation to all of you - Conserve your ammo, stay with your squad, and watch your six. Good Hunting.

Warzone 2's gameplay

Feature Highlights

Warzone 2 will feature new Strongholds and Black Sites (Image via Activision) New multi circle feature in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision) New loadout system in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Strongholds & Black Sites

Strongholds are a brand new, multifaceted feature that are going to fundamentally change the way some Players choose to spend their time. They represent a high-risk opportunity for teams to get a full Loadout early and a localized UAV for strategic positioning. Teams that are the first to clear a Stronghold will be granted a single Black Site key - an invitation to challenge fortified enemy combatants for the most valuable loot Al Mazrah has to offer.

New Gulag Experience

This new 2v2 Gulag offers different pathways to ensure redeployment including an unprecedented co-optional one. Duos can choose to eliminate the enemy squad to secure release before overtime. Players will spawn with a Pistol or Shotgun, one Lethal Equipment, and one Tactical Equipment. Superior ground loot will spawn towards the center of the map, getting progressively more valuable over match time. Once Overtime kicks in, The Jailer will spawn. Players will have the choice to work together to eliminate this foe, rewarding all 4 Players with redeployment to the battlefield. Ultimately, however you choose to win, you’ll redeploy with everything you looted for another chance at victory.

New multi circle feature in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Multi-Circles

At random, and at any point during a Battle Royale match, the circle can split into upwards of 3 smaller circles, which will ultimately remerge for the final showdown. With mobility being a crucial factor here, we’ve put an emphasis on player choice as far as vehicles go and whether your team travels by air, land, or sea.

New loadout system in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Loadout System

Custom Loadouts

Custom Loadouts can be built in the Gunsmith menu and are composed of a Primary Weapon, a Secondary Weapon, a choice of Lethal Equipment, a choice of a Tactical Equipment, and a choice of a predefined Perk Pack designed around preferred playstyles.

Buy Stations

The Primary Weapon that Players design for their Loadout will be available to purchase via Buy Stations found throughout Al Mazrah.

Stronghold Crates New Landmark Rewards

New Landmark Rewards In Battle Royale, if Players want to access the entirety of their Loadout early, they’re going to have to work for it. Full Loadouts can be earned as a reward for completing one of the three active, AI-defended Strongholds found throughout the map.

Loadout Drops

For those not willing to brave an early Stronghold, a new, guaranteed, mid-game Public Event will spawn an airship that will fly over the field releasing a limited number of Loadout Drops for Players to claim. It’s worth noting that an individual Loadout is only usable once per Player on a Team but will remain on the field for other Teams to subsequently loot.

New lootbox in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Looting System

Players will have access to the new Backpack & Inventory system, uniquely adapted to Battle Royale and DMZ modes, which allows for a more strategic approach to looting.

In Battle Royale, Players can expect the same core looting system from Warzone Caldera with an additional overflow backpack to stock highly desirable items. Loot will pop out of Supply Boxes onto the ground, allowing Players within close proximity to automatically pick it up stacking with existing slots or filling new ones.

In DMZ, Players will be presented with the entirety of the new backpack menu interaction system, having to carefully choose when to loot and how to manage their inventory.

There are some loot containers across both mode types that will use the new backpack menu interaction system including but not limited to Duffel Bags, Cash Registers, Weapon Lockers, and Medicine Cabinets.

Player opponents will also drop a lootable backpack upon elimination that uses this system.

New loot system in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Contextual Loot

Containers and ground loot will often fit the theme of the location that it spawns in.

i.g. Self Revives can be found in medical cabinets.

New Aquatic Combat in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Movement

Diving

Players are now able to dive

Swimming

Operators are now able to swim! Leverage this new feature to hide, reposition, or engage in submerged aquatic combat using your Handgun.

Leaning Out of Vehicles

Passengers in a vehicle can now lean out of the window of a door that is intact to engage in combat using any selection of equipped Weapons.

Climbing Onto Moving Vehicle

Passengers in a vehicle can now climb out of the window onto the roof while in motion.

Wall Hanging

Players can now grab onto wall ledges or the top of vehicles and choose to peak or even fire their Handguns before climbing over.

New Buy Station in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision) New interrogation feature in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Buy Station

Buy Stations have been upgraded and adjusted.

Item inventory and stock may vary from one station to another.

Custom Primary Weapons can be purchased for a considerable fee.

The Firesale Public Event will add new items to the Buy Station inventory.

In Battle Royale, Players will find an option to buy back their fallen allies.

In DMZ, Players will be able to purchase Contraband Weapons, as well as sell items they’ve looted throughout the world.

New Armor Plate Carriers

Players will Infil with fewer default slots for wearable Armor Plates. Players will have to search the battlefield for upgraded Armor Plate Carriers in order to unlock additional slots, with a maximum of 3. Players who have a maximum of 3 Armor Plates equipped will be resistant to damage that would otherwise down them in one shot.

New AI Combatants

In Battle Royale, AI Combatants can be found in a variety of areas including the Gulag, Strongholds, and Black Sites. These AI units range in difficulty, from basic reinforcements to unique, boss-style Juggernauts.

New Assimilation Mechanic

This brand-new interaction allows Players to prompt opponents to join their squad, with a max squad size that varies depending on the game mode.

This feature enables squads who have lost a Player to unfortunate circumstances to fill the empty spot for a fair chance at victory.

New interrogation feature in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

New Interrogation Mechanic

Reveal enemy Players, enemy equipment, and earn a $1,000 reward by successfully walking up to and interacting with a downed opponent before they are eliminated.

New Proximity Chat

Players are now able to interact with other players they encounter in a match via proximity voice chat.

New Perk Packages

While creating a Custom Loadout, Players will be prompted to select one of the following prebuilt Perk Packages that are adapted to various unique playstyles:

Vanguard

Double Time | Bomb Squad | Resupply | High Alert

Commando

Scavenger | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | High Alert

Specter

Double Time | Tracker | Spotter | Ghost

Scout

Scavenger | Strong Arm | Focus | Ghost

Sentinel

Battle Hardened | Bomb Squad | Cold Blooded | Overclock

Warden

Double Time | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | Overclock

Weapons Specialist

Overkill | Strong Arm | Spotter | Survivor

Recon

Double Time | Tracker | Focus | Birdseye

The new Perks that are found within the Perk Packages detailed above are as follows:

Birdseye

UAV and Radar pings show the heading of the enemy.

Bomb Squad

Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades.

Fast Hands

Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

Focus

Extended hold breath duration and reduced flinch when ADS.

Overclock

Field Upgrades are rechargeable and you can store an additional charge. Charge rate decreased by 20%.

Resupply

Start with an additional Lethal. Recharge equipment over 30 seconds. Previously known as Restock.

Strong Arm

Throw equipment further. See a preview of the trajectory.

Survivor

Enemies that down you get automatically pinged. Get revived faster by allies.

New Equipment

Tactical

Shock Stick

Electrical device that sticks to surfaces as well as opponents. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, causes opponents to fire their weapon uncontrollably, and causes vehicles to go haywire.

Lethal

Drill Charge

Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding.

New Killstreaks

Cluster Mine

Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.

Mortar Strike

Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.

New Field Upgrades

Battle Rage

An experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush resulting in quicker Health regeneration, resistance to enemy Tactical Equipment and explosives, and a constantly refreshed Tactical Sprint. This effect persists through damage.

DDoS

Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short period of time.

Inflatable Decoy

A proximity activated decoy mine that violently deploys a kevlar target to confuse and distract opponents.

Portable Radar

Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies.

Revive Pistol

Equip a revive pistol capable of reviving downed teammates or yourself. Hits to critical locations may be harmful to hostile targets.

Suppression Mine

A trip mine that, when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement.

New Contracts

Safecracker

Blow open three marked safes full of enemy supplies.

Intel

Locate a hard drive containing enemy intelligence and deliver it to the marked upload station.

[REDACTED]

[REDACTED]

New Interactable Landmarks

Gas Station (Land)

Can be used by Players to repair and refill any vehicle.

Gas Station (Marine)

Can be used by Players to repair and refill any vehicle.

Warzone 2 will feature new vehicle durability system (Image via Activision)

New Vehicle Durability

Certain heavy and medium vehicles are more likely to go into a "Disabled" state when hit with explosives, rather than being outright destroyed, to better allow for counterplay opportunities.

New Vehicle Fuel & Repair System

Fuel

Most vehicles use gas as fuel which is consumed over time, eventually rendering the vehicle unusable.

Gas Cans

In addition to parking at a Gas Station pump, vehicles can be refilled by using Gas Cans which can be found throughout the map. These can be stored in your backpack and used while operating the vehicle.

Repairs

Vehicles can be repaired by parking them at Gas Stations located throughout the map. Damaged tires can also be repaired by walking up to and interacting with them.

New vehicles in Warzone 2(Image via Activision)

New Vehicles in Warzone 2

Al Mazrah offers an array of new vehicles, alongside familiar ones, to allow Players to choose how they engage opponents or how they reposition themselves across the battlefield. Some of the vehicles you can expect to encounter include:

Land Vehicles

Chop Top

This open-air, off-road vehicle provides little protection but can be used for rapid movement between objectives.

GMC HUMMER EV

Fast and quiet, this all-electric supertruck is engineered for off-road traversal.

Hatchback

Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection. Good luck.

LTV

A specialized light combat vehicle designed to handle extreme terrain and unconventional combat. Available with and without the mounted .50 Cal machine gun.

SUV

All-terrain civilian 4x4 with a boxy frame for quick extraction.

Aerial Vehicles

Heavy Chopper

A heavily armored search and rescue helicopter. Can transport troops to the combat zone and deploy flares when targeted by anti-aircraft ordnance.

Aquatic Vehicles

Armored Patrol Boat

Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns.

RHIB

Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.

Quality of Life improvement in Warzone 2

Players will also experience quality of life from Modern Warfare 2. Since both games share the same engine, the developers are constantly pushing updates to make changes. Here are the differences that you will see from Modern Warfare 2:

Console Field-of-View Slider

Consoles now have the option to adjust their field-of-view setting up to 120 degrees.

Improved Footstep Audio

The audio team has made significant improvements to the audio system to address this key area.

Squad Score in the UI

Players will now be able to see the total scores for their entire squad in the in-game Scoreboard.

Join In Queue

Players are now able to join other Players while they are queued up.

If a Player joins a full squad that is already queued, the squad will be removed from said queue.

Stowed Weapon Infil

To guarantee a fair match start, weapons are stowed while skydiving during initial deployment.

Ascenders

Players now can look around and shoot their weapon while using an ascender.

Players can now attach to an ascender while falling.

Parachuting

Players who are parachuting can now mantle and ledge hang.

Ledge Hanging

The new ledge hanging mechanic makes it easier to traverse over large obstacles.

Automatic Item Pickup

Backpack slots occupied by stackable items will automatically pick up additional copies until that stack reaches max capacity. This works great when players want to plan ahead for future ammo needs.

UI/UX in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is live right now (Image via Activision)

New Menu Features

Tactical Ping Wheel

Players can now hold the Ping keybind to communicate via custom visuals and voice lines including:

General Ping

Attacking Here

Watching Here

Looting Here

Regrouping Here

Stay Quiet

I Need Help

Assimilation Related

Looking For Party

This feature now includes the following preference filters:

In-Game Communication Style: Voice Chat, Text Chat, Ping

Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences

Playstyle (Primary, Secondary): Competitive, Casual, Objectives, High Kills

To access this, click “Find A Party”, select the mode you want to play to access a lobby, and find your team based on preferences.

PC Settings in Warzone 2

Stow Keybind

By default, you hold the "Scoreboard" key to stow and "Interact" to equip. Now you're able to set a different keybind for Stow.

Gyro Aiming

You’re now able to aim using your gamepad’s gyroscope.

Backpack Behavior: Mixed

This new option makes it possible to use the backpack with toggle (cursor) and hold (no cursor).

Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior

This option changes the inputs required to perform a Ledge Grab.

Warzone 2 is live right now and anyone can download the game for free on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X|S.

