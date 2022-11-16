Warzone 2 is rumored to restrict transfer of COD points from Battle Net to Steam

The ultimate battle royale experience of Call of Duty Warzone 2 is finally here. While the community is excited to hop onto the server and play the game with their friends, there is a problem that might ruin the experience a little.

As stated previously, Warzone 2 will not carry forward all the cosmetics, skins, and items from the last iteration. However, Activision confirmed that, like other Call of Duty games, previously earned Call of Duty points will be there in the latest Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

While Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 content is already live and Warzone 2 is about to be released, as of now, the previously earned Call of Duty points on the Battle Net platform will not go forward if players have changed their platform and used Steam to play the game.

How to transfer your Call of Duty points from Battle Net to Steam in Warzone 2

After years, Call of Duty is finally back on Steam and is available for everyone to download. However, for the last couple of years, players on PC could only download the yearly CoD title and Warzone from the Battle Net. As players have progressed throughout the season, most of them have earned a lot of CoD points. CoD points can also be purchased via the store to buy cosmetics and items in-game.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL As of now, it does appear that CoD Points on PC will only be on Battle net if purchased on Battle net. If you moved to Steam, the easiest way to deal with this will probably be to download the free to play WZ2 on Bnet, use CoD Points in the store, and let items move to Steam. As of now, it does appear that CoD Points on PC will only be on Battle net if purchased on Battle net. If you moved to Steam, the easiest way to deal with this will probably be to download the free to play WZ2 on Bnet, use CoD Points in the store, and let items move to Steam.

While connecting to the same Activision account, not getting your CoD points might be annoying. For players who are wondering if they can get their CoD points back, here is a small fix for you.

To receive what you earned previously, you need to follow these steps:

If you are playing Warzone 2, you need to uninstall the game from your Steam library. After uninstalling the game, you need to open your Battle Net launcher and install the game again. Here, you can find your CoD points that were previously earned via in-game purchase or via battle pass. However, you can't technically transfer the CoD points to another platform. What you can do is purchase the things you like in the store and they will automatically be available on Steam again after you re-install it.

Surely this method will take a lot of time and effort, which you should not have to spend to get your CoD points back. Hopefully, Infinity Ward will fix the issue as soon as possible and you will be able to purchase your favorite cosmetics normally from Steam again.

