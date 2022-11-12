Call of Duty set to host Warzone Mobile Summit before the release of Warzone 2: Dates, place, and more

Call of Duty is all set to host an event in London called Warzone Mobile Summit which will eventually reveal more information about the upcoming game. While both the Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile communities have been eagerly waiting for everything that is forthcoming, this new event will possibly showcase the current state of Warzone Mobile and shed light on what to expect.

Since the beginning of the month, Call of Duty content creators across the globe have been receiving a mysterious package from the franchise about the upcoming Warzone Mobile. While they are yet to disclose the information and the details are classified, the hype regarding the event has surely left fans excited.

Here is all the information regarding the Warzone Summit that has been gathered so far.

Warzone Mobile Summit will showcase the current state of the game

Just before Warzone 2's official global launch, the Warzone Summit event will be held in London, United Kingdom for two days, starting on November 13. Whether the event will be showcased live is yet to be revealed. However, Warzone Mobile's official Twitter handle has told the community to tune into their channels across different platforms.

They said:

"Operators across the globe are receiving mission intel on the next phase of #WarzoneMobile. Stay tuned to our channels in the next few weeks as more will be revealed."

Warzone Summit Event Will Happen Tomorrow

All the big names in the mobile gaming community have received the invite alongside some popular Call of Duty content creators. If they will be able to stream the event on their social media channels is yet to be confirmed. However, according to Noah's tweet, they can record the gameplay and show fans what to expect.

Noah



Super excited to get my hands back on the game and record some more content!

As long as this hurricane doesn't stop me, I'll be attending the #WZMGlobalSummit event this weekend in London.

The title has been in closed beta for a very long time and during the Call of Duty Next event, the world saw the first official gameplay of the game. However, that version was an alpha build and the game has surely received a lot more polish after that. It's really exciting to see what Activision has to offer for the next big launch in the mobile section and what the current state of it is.

Warzone Mobile is also bringing back the fan-favorite map Verdansk from Warzone. Having 120 players landing on the map and experiencing the same thrill on mobile platforms is a huge step toward the future of Mobile gaming. The game will also share a cross-progression with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, bringing a shared ecosystem among all platforms for the very first time in the franchise's history.

