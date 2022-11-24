What is Support A Team event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: All rewards, how to vote, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 content roadmap discussed numerous events that will take place during the Season. The developers announced a Modern Warfare 2 FC event under which a limited-time CODBall mode and a community Support Your Team pick ’em minigame was announced. This minigame mode is live and rewards players with various in-game items.

The Modern Warfare 2 FC event began on November 21, starting with the Neymar Jr Operator Bundle, including numerous cosmetic items and a Neymar Operator skin. Similarly, the event brings fans a Paul Pogba Bundle and a Lionel Messi Bundle. Apart from these cosmetics, the event will also host a CODBall mode minigame available within Call of Duty HQ.

This article will discuss the Support A Team event in MW2 and Warzone 2, along with all the rewards that players can avail.

Everything fans need to know about the Support A Team event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



Predict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints The Support A Team event starts now! Visit COD HQ to vote for your winning teams in 6 total match-upsPredict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints The Support A Team event starts now! Visit COD HQ to vote for your winning teams in 6 total match-ups ⚽Predict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints 👀

Support A Team minigame in MW2 and Warzone 2 are part of the Modern Warfare 2 FC event and will end on December 2. During this event, players will have to predict and vote for six teams who are likely to win in the following six matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022:

England vs. USA (November 25)

Argentina vs. Mexico (November 26)

Spain vs. Germany (November 27)

South Korea vs. Ghana (November 28)

Tunisia vs. France (November 30)

Cameroon vs. Brazil (December 2)

Fans will be rewarded with several in-game items for correctly predicting the winning team. The section below discusses all the rewards.

All rewards in the Support A Team event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

All rewards in Support A Team event (Image via Activision)

If players can correctly predict a match's winner, the event will reward them with a Calling Card of the country that won, a Country War Track, and a 10000 XP bonus. Also, if users predict two or four matches correctly, they will be rewarded with Premium weapon blueprints.

Premium weapon blueprints and rules (Image via Activision)

As per the mentioned rules, gamers can earn Premium rewards for correctly predicting the winning team, which is valid even if the match is a draw. That's not all. Players who choose the losing team will also be rewarded with consolation prizes, which at the moment is unclear as to what they will be compensated with for participating in the event.

How to vote for Support A Team event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Support A Team event (Image via Activision)

In order to vote, you will first have to launch the game. Then on the main menu of Call of Duty HQ, navigate to the Modern Warfare FC event section, which will be at the bottom of the page. Here, you will find the Support A Team minigame. From there, you will be provided with the option to predict the winning team. Navigate to the team you think will win and lock it in.

This is all you need to know about voting in the Support A Team event.

In the spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Support A Team event is helping bring fans of football and Call of Duty together for the first time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes