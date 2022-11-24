When does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 end?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launched on November 16, 2022, along with Warzone 2 and the highly anticipated DMZ mode. It introduced numerous changes and improvements, including more weapons, new maps, modes, and a Battle Pass.

Modern Warfare 2 officially launched on October 28, 2022. It features a brilliant narrative carried by action-packed sequences. The game's multiplayer experience is considered to be the "most advanced" in the series so far, featuring complex AI and improved combat mechanics.

While the title lacked content upon launch, Season 1 brought in various features and items that fans had asked for. However, the ongoing season will conclude in a couple of weeks, as all good things must come to an end. The date for the same has now been revealed.

According to the Battle Pass tab of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Season 1 will end in February 2023

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 will run for 77 days. This implies that the first Season will end on February 1, 2023. This data was derived from the Battle Pass timer found within the Battle Pass tab of MW2 and Warzone 2.

For context, COD Vanguard and Warzone Season 5 - Last Stand lasted for a total of 84 days, starting on August 24, 2022, and ending on November 16, 2022.

In the meantime, fans are expecting the Season 1 Reloaded update to drop on December 14, 2022. It is speculated to bring the mid-season content promised via the Season 1 roadmap on the official Call of Duty blog.

Everything fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The first season of Modern Warfare 2 added numerous features to the game. The well-liked Shoothouse map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) has been reinstated. It is also set to bring back the iconic Shipment map during the Season.

Additionally, the previous Hardcore mode, called Tier 1, made a comeback with this update. It introduced four new weapons to the game — the Victus XMR Sniper (Imperatorium Platform), the BAS-P SMG (Bruen Ops Platform), the Chimera Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform), and the M13B Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform).

The season update also added the Prestige system to the game, which enabled players to level up beyond the limit of 55, which was applicable upon launch. This season also includes three new Operators — Zeus, Klaus, and Gaz.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the bit.ly/SoccerOperators Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALSSign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALS 🔥⚽Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog 👉 bit.ly/SoccerOperators https://t.co/MKxBfPTT1P

Along with all these additions, the Modern Warfare 2 FC event was announced, during which players will be able to purchase three different Operator bundles. Each one contains cosmetic items and an Operator skin of renowned footballers — Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi.

A limited-time CODBall mode and the community Support Your Team Pick’em minigame are also part of the event.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the Escape from Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, are now live. They can be played on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes