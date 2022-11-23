Top 5 best SMGs to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arrived on November 16, 2022, along with the first season of Modern Warfare 2, starting the first chapter of a new era in the COD franchise.

The sequel to the popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, boasts new gameplay features and modern weapons as players drop into the series' largest battle royale map yet, Al Mazrah. The first season also features a fresh Battle Pass, four new weapons, including the hard-hitting Victus XMR and BAS-P SMG, and a lot more.

SMGs in Call of Duty are known for their high rate of fire and accurate hipfire spray, making them reliable and deadly close-range weapons.

In Al Mazrah, which features a wide variety of buildings and infrastructure, close-range engagements really come down to the weapon that shoots more bullets.

Here's a look at five of the best sub-machine guns to use during Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

The Vaznev-9k, Vel 46 (MP7), and 3 other great SMGs to use in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2

5) FSS Hurricane

The FSS Hurricane SMG in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Part of the M4 Weapon Platform, the FSS Hurricane is a unique SMG sharing resemblance to two different weapon classes.

With a recoil and handling similar to the M4A1 and magazine capacity identical to P90, the FSS Hurricane trades range and stopping power for improved stability.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Xten Razor Comp

Xten Razor Comp Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel

FSS-X7 Barrel Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

4) Vaznev-9k

The Vaznev-9k SMG in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Vaznev-9k SMG is part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform line. It can be unlocked by leveling the Kastov-74u assault rifle to Level 15.

This sub-machine gun boasts a considerably high rate of fire and damage range, making it a viable option for close-range to mid-range engagements.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

3) Lachmann Sub (MP5)

The Lachmann Sub SMG in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

An all-rounder SMG, the Lachmann Sub, popularly called the MP5, is a perfect blend of good fire rate and damage output along with manageable recoil.

All these qualities are packed into a handy and reliable design that provides players with increased mobility and dependable performance.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12"

FTAC M-Sub 12" Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

2) Vel 46 (MP7)

The Vel 46 SMG in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The MP7 returns to Modern Warfare 2 and is rebranded as the Vel 46 SMG. This sub-machine gun is a deadly competition at close range, thanks to its lightweight and compact design, which provides players with greater maneuverability.

With a slightly higher recoil, the Vel 46 is a very viable option for skilled players. Due to its 50 and 60 extended magazine options, the weapon can take on multiple opponents without reloading.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: Schlager RV-B

Schlager RV-B Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 50-Round Mag

1) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 SMG in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

With its lightning-fast rate of fire, the Fennec 45 has one of the best TTKs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It can shred through opponents within seconds, thanks to its minimal recoil.

The 45-round magazine is a must-have attachment for the Fennec 45 as it ensures that players don't run out of ammo as often. Additionally, the ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel will provide the weapon with an increased damage range and bullet velocity, making it ideal for medium-range gunfights.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

