Top 5 best SMGs to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arrived on November 16, 2022, along with the first season of Modern Warfare 2, starting the first chapter of a new era in the COD franchise.
The sequel to the popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, boasts new gameplay features and modern weapons as players drop into the series' largest battle royale map yet, Al Mazrah. The first season also features a fresh Battle Pass, four new weapons, including the hard-hitting Victus XMR and BAS-P SMG, and a lot more.
SMGs in Call of Duty are known for their high rate of fire and accurate hipfire spray, making them reliable and deadly close-range weapons.
In Al Mazrah, which features a wide variety of buildings and infrastructure, close-range engagements really come down to the weapon that shoots more bullets.
Here's a look at five of the best sub-machine guns to use during Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
The Vaznev-9k, Vel 46 (MP7), and 3 other great SMGs to use in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2
5) FSS Hurricane
Part of the M4 Weapon Platform, the FSS Hurricane is a unique SMG sharing resemblance to two different weapon classes.
With a recoil and handling similar to the M4A1 and magazine capacity identical to P90, the FSS Hurricane trades range and stopping power for improved stability.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Xten Razor Comp
- Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel
- Stock: Ravage-8
- Rear Grip: Phantom Grip
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
4) Vaznev-9k
The Vaznev-9k SMG is part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform line. It can be unlocked by leveling the Kastov-74u assault rifle to Level 15.
This sub-machine gun boasts a considerably high rate of fire and damage range, making it a viable option for close-range to mid-range engagements.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Barrel: SA Response III
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
3) Lachmann Sub (MP5)
An all-rounder SMG, the Lachmann Sub, popularly called the MP5, is a perfect blend of good fire rate and damage output along with manageable recoil.
All these qualities are packed into a handy and reliable design that provides players with increased mobility and dependable performance.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12"
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Magazine: 40-Round Mag
2) Vel 46 (MP7)
The MP7 returns to Modern Warfare 2 and is rebranded as the Vel 46 SMG. This sub-machine gun is a deadly competition at close range, thanks to its lightweight and compact design, which provides players with greater maneuverability.
With a slightly higher recoil, the Vel 46 is a very viable option for skilled players. Due to its 50 and 60 extended magazine options, the weapon can take on multiple opponents without reloading.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Barrel: Schlager RV-B
- Optic: SZ SRO-7
- Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
- Magazine: 50-Round Mag
1) Fennec 45
With its lightning-fast rate of fire, the Fennec 45 has one of the best TTKs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It can shred through opponents within seconds, thanks to its minimal recoil.
The 45-round magazine is a must-have attachment for the Fennec 45 as it ensures that players don't run out of ammo as often. Additionally, the ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel will provide the weapon with an increased damage range and bullet velocity, making it ideal for medium-range gunfights.
Recommended attachments:
- Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel
- Laser: Point-G3P 04
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).