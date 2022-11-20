Fans can finally play Call of Duty Warzone 2 after it was released globally for all supported platforms on November 16 to carry forward the legacy of its predecessor as one of the most dominant Battle Royale games. Activision launched its campaign multiplayer front-running title a few weeks earlier, introducing a breathtaking storyline and enjoyable multiplayer game modes.

After Modern Warfare 2’s rapid success, the community eagerly awaited the launch of Warzone 2. It flooded the servers as soon as the title was launched to experience the new and improved with their own five senses. This skyrocketed the game’s player count and quickly reached an all-time high, paving the path for its consistent future success.

Developers have introduced multiple new features and changes with these titles, and a new weapon configuration platform is one of them. This new system allows players to alter the base weapon’s fundamental nature and rebuild it for a different scenario, resulting in weapon flexibility and versatility.

Players tend to follow the most meta trend while choosing and building their loadouts, and while there is no inherent fault in following it, it generally overshadows some of the weapons with great potential. The Lachmann Sub is one of those weapons that can be a viable choice even in a comprehensive area-based game like Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 best Lachmann Sub build

The Sub Machine Gun (SMG) class of weapons is primarily utilized for close-range skirmishes and mobility, as smaller and lighter guns provide excellent handling stats. These weapons are not the hardest hitters but have a fast fire rate as compensation for the time it takes to kill an enemy with them. However, with the right choice of attachments, these SMGs can be lethal even at medium range while outperforming some of the more staple weapon choices.

Recommended build

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The XTEN RR-40 Muzzle increases recoil smoothness, damage range, and bullet velocity while protecting the player's position with sound suppression. This muzzle takes a small toll on the aiming stability of the weapon.

The 1mW Quick Fire Laser increases the ADS speed on the weapon significantly and balances the available mobility. The FSS Sharkfin 90 provides excellent idle aiming stability that increases and balances the weapon handling stats of the Lachmann Sub.

Depending on the player's preference, a 50-Round Drum can be swapped out for another magazine. In a game like Warzone 2, it is essential to take down as many players as possible with a single magazine and avoid reloads between gunfights.

The Lachmann TCG-10 is another excellent attachment that can increase recoil control and improve the beaming ability of this SMG.

Weapon class

A total of ten weapon classes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are shared across the board for both titles. These categories contain all the weapons that make up the entire arsenal and organize them for easy access on the loadout screen.

The following is a list of all the weapon classes.

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Mele

The SMG class contains all the weapons that provide movement speed and fast fire rates while compromising on the damage output. These weapons tend to be more accurate while hip firing than other classes and can hold an average amount of ammo in each magazine.

