Activision's new battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, has been released and players have been experiencing a strange bug that prevents them from inviting friends into their lobby, which was also the case with Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

There are other bugs as well, but that isn't surprising considering it is a new release, and the glitches should be fixed sooner rather than later. However, the issue is frustrating as there is no official fix yet, and players have to find workarounds to be in the same lobby as their friends and queue for games. That being said, the solution that works is as follows:

How to join friend's lobbies in Warzone 2.0

As of now, the 'Social' menu of the game is not working as intended. This section allows you to check on your friends' current status, which could be "In a Game" or "Online", letting you know whether you can join their lobbies or not.

If it were working correctly, friends in the Social menu would be displayed under either Activision friends or friends on your platform, from which you can invite or join them. However, friends trying to join from the 'Friends' tab are currently being kicked to the main menu.

The workaround for this issue is:

'Create your own channel' option (Image via Activision)

1) While on the main menu of Warzone 2, press the 'Channels' button which has an icon that looks like a pair of headphones on the top right.

2) Click on 'Create your own channel', name your channel, and click on 'Save'.

Invite friends (Image via Activision)

3) You can now select up to four friends that you want to join your lobby and send an invite. The invited friends will receive a notification in their game that they will have to accept in order to join your lobby in Warzone 2.

If you want to join a friend's channel, click on the "Channels" option on the top right, and if they have created their channel and set their privacy to open, you will see it appear in that menu, which you will then have to select in order to join their lobby.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



twitter.com/RavenSoftware/… Raven Software @RavenSoftware We've added several issues that we are investigating to the Warzone 2.0 Trello Board!



For updates on some of the issues we are tracking, visit the Trello Board at the link below!



tinyurl.com/wz2trello We've added several issues that we are investigating to the Warzone 2.0 Trello Board!For updates on some of the issues we are tracking, visit the Trello Board at the link below! ❗️ We've added several issues that we are investigating to the Warzone 2.0 Trello Board!For updates on some of the issues we are tracking, visit the Trello Board at the link below!tinyurl.com/wz2trello A reminder that we'll be working with @RavenSoftware for support on all things #Warzone2 . Be sure to check out their Trello board for Warzone 2.0 issue tracking: A reminder that we'll be working with @RavenSoftware for support on all things #Warzone2. Be sure to check out their Trello board for Warzone 2.0 issue tracking:twitter.com/RavenSoftware/…

The aforementioned method is currently the only way to play the game with friends. Infinity Ward has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix.

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the current playlist allows players to play Battle Royale Solo, Duo, Quads, 3rd Person Trios, and Unhinged Trios, allowing them to join other squads while in Al Mazrah.

Poll : 0 votes