How to download Warzone 2 on Steam

November 2022 is warming up well for Steam users since Call of Duty Warzone 2 will arrive later tonight to begin the next epic chapter in the franchise's history. It will start with players downloading the game and installing it on their system so they don't have to waste time. This time around, there's an additional option to get the game on Steam, with the franchise making a comeback.

Call of Duty 2 will be a new journey as all players will start with fresh accounts. Expectations are high, given the previous game's success, as players will be making a fresh start. More importantly, a significant change comes with the game's introduction to Steam. The first Warzone game was available on Activision's website, but things have changed with the return of Modern Warfare 2 to Steam.

This subtle change adds a lot more value for gamers as they can have all their games in one place.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 can already be pre-downloaded on Steam before the game goes live

The return of the Call of Duty franchise was confirmed with the release of Modern Warfare 2. It happened after a long period of absence, and up until now, the only way for PC players was to get it from Battle Net. Things will now be more convenient, given how popular and large the Steam ecosystem is.

While Warzone 2 is yet to go live, users can pre-download the game and be ready to jump in as soon as the first season kicks off. It can be done with the help of some simple steps and doesn't require users to go through anything complex. Players can get ready for the upcoming launch by executing the following steps:

Download the Steam app and log into your account. Search for Warzone 2 in the app's search bar. The game is also appearing as a featured title; in that case, you can find it on your Steam home page. Go to the page and add it to your Steam library. Once it's added, you will have the option to install it from your library. Choose the destination where you want to install the game files. It's advisable to pick a drive that has plenty of space. Games like Warzone 2 will grow in size once more content is released. Check the files' integrity once the download is done. It is advisable to ensure that all the files are okay. If this isn't done and there's a broken file, players will be forced to do a partial install/complete reinstall once again.

This will install the game for the users and will be ready for them to jump in. Make sure to log in with the same Activision account if you own a copy of Modern Warfare 2. This will allow for all the extra content available to players that they're eligible for with their purchase.

Activision unearthed a brilliant formula when Call of Duty Warzone was released. The way the studio adopted the battle royale and merged it with the franchise is truly magnificent. A new legacy gets created tonight once Warzone 2 goes live with its debut season.

