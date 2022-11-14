Warzone 2.0 is set to release on November 16 and is expected to deliver on Activision's promise of an improved gaming experience. The publishers are looking forward to their latest Battle Royale title carrying forward the legacy created by its prequel, Warzone. Modern Warfare 2 painted a spectacular picture with its top-notch visuals and breathtaking campaign mode.

Considering the bulky nature of Warzone, there have been theories brewing in the community questioning the possible game size of Warzone 2.0. The game is expected to introduce a new level of realism that can help players experience combat on a battlefield.

Warzone 2.0 is arriving with a long-anticipated game mode called DMZ and will kickstart Season 1 for itself and Modern Warfare 2 as well. Additional content in the form of cosmetics, maps, and weapon blueprints is expected to make a debut along with the Battle Pass.

Warzone 2.0 to feature a new and massive map called Al Mazrah

It is not surprising to witness a game take up an absurd amount of hard drive space in this day and age, especially when it is a constantly evolving multiplayer game. The upcoming Battle Royale will bring a complete overhaul in some of the in-game features like the weapon configuration system that will allow fans to customize the very basic nature of a weapon.

Warzone 2.0 is also going to feature a new and massive map called Al Mazrah which will include numerous assets that are bound to make the game heavy on all the supported platforms. The title will redefine immersive visuals with even better in-game details with massive changes to the combat and movement mechanics, which some players have already got a taste of in Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2.0 to reportedly consume around 115 GB of space

Warzone 2.0 is reportedly going to consume around 115 GB of space on the Xbox console and we can expect a similar size across all other platforms, PC or PlayStation since the developers hinted at the title taking up similar space across the board.

A Call of Duty Battle Royale game that takes up more than 100 GB of space on the hard drive might raise a few eyebrows but is duly noted to be on the list of common occurrences. It will be a mighty challenge to pack such an endearing promise of a new gaming experience in a title consuming the least amount of space while optimizing it for all platforms.

In today’s systems, players have acquired enough hard drive space to fit in large games with ease. The concerns circling the size of Warzone 2.0 is not of the present but in regards to how large the future titles might become while lacking proper optimization.

The community is not expecting a completely polished game on the release date itself but also hopes that absurdly large updates do not start to flow in while developers try to deploy new patches.

