All new Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on a constant rise, and surpassed lifetime sales of the previous game, Vanguard, in just a few days. Players have been actively playing the multiplayer mode, unlocking guns, and tuning them up to use them in Warzone 2.0 when it launches with the Season 1 Battle Pass on November 16.

While there has been enough speculation about things to come in the Battle Pass, a recent gameplay reveal for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ mode showcased the Operator skins that will be a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass as well as those that will be in the game for a limited time.

As the owners of the Vault Edition of the game already have several Operators and cosmetics unlocked in their roster, a few of them are yet to be unlocked as they will progress along the Battle Pass when it drops later next week.

However, those who do not currently own Modern Warfare 2 and want to jump in the action for free in Warzone 2.0 can still purchase the Battle Pass for around $10 and get the cosmetics as they rank up.

Here are all the upcoming Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1.

Gaz, Zeus, and Klaus to join the Operators' roster in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1

In a recent gameplay reveal, it was officially announced that three original Call of Duty Operators will be making their way into the game in the Season 1 Battle Pass across MW2 and Warzone 2.0. These are Gaz, Klaus, and Zeus.

Gaz is the right-hand man of Captain Price and will be making his way into the multiplayer modes straight from the MW2 campaign. He is an integral part of Task Force 141 and players can unlock him from the bundle in a mid-season update. Those who have played the campaign might have used him as a core Operator in several missions and are familiar with his combat tactics.

Zeus Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 (Image via Activision)

Zeus served for the Nigerian Army Special Forces Battalion, shortly before his parents and siblings were killed by terrorist group Al Qatala. Now, as the last of his name, Zeus has formed a counter-terrorist group called Thunder Corps to fight the abovementioned organization. Players can unlock him instantly upon purchasing the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Klaus is known as a legend among Operators as he rescued a wounded soldier by carrying him 18 miles to safety, while working under the Danish Elite Special Forces. He is famous for his natural night vision and optimism in the battlefield. Players can unlock him in the mid-season update through a bundle.

Soccer stars Pogba, Messi, and Neymar Jr. will arrive as limited-time Operators in Season 1

In addition to the three main storyline Operators that will be joining the roster in Season 1, a trio of lethal limited-time characters will make the list as part of their own special in-game event at a later stage in the season. Soccer stars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Paul Pogba will be joining the roster as part of the Modern Warfare FC special event.

Here's when players will be able to unlock each of them:

Neymar Jr. - November 21

Paul Pogba - November 25

Lionel Messi - November 29

There will be a certain set of challenges for players to complete before they can unlock the pro soccer stars in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1. However, there has been no official announcement of the challenges made so far.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 will arrive on November 16 on all available platforms, and those who have the Vault Edition can redeem their Battle Pass for free when it hits the game.

