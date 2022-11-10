The hype surrounding Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode is nothing to scuff at after the massive success of the series' Modern Warfare 2. The entire gaming community bonded with the publisher’s prequel, Warzone, over the course of an entire pandemic. The game is scheduled to be released on November 16.

Activision announced in their NEXT event that the upcoming battle royale will bring a whole new and improved experience with multiple changes that are supposed to drive the titles closer to reality and increase immersion.

Fans can continue reading below for a brief discussion of all the new surprises that Warzone 2.0 has in store for them.

Warzone 2.0 and DMZ mode: All you need to know

Warzone 2.0 is a battle royale title that will look and feel like its predecessor for the most part, except when players experience brand-new features and changes. The most notable tweaks that the playerbase will experience are going to be movement mechanics, looting changes, and gulag, among many others.

There are several changes in the game, especially the introduction of Call of Duty’s version of Escape from Tarkov, the DMZ mode. It will focus on players and their expertise in survival as they tread through different POIs on the map and gather equipment to beat the mode and extract out after completing their selected objectives.

AI-controlled areas

The developers have introduced a new-age AI that controls multiple combatants who guard specific areas on the massive map of Warzone 2.0, Al Mazrah. These locations will be called Strongholds and Black Sites, and will be marked on the map, making it a choice for the players to engage in combat against them or to steer clear.

Conquering a complete AI-controlled area will provide them with guaranteed high-tier loot and more perks. One of the benefits of clearing out such a site will grant players the option to call in their own loadouts and provide them with an upper-hand in the game.

Looting mechanics

The looting system in Warzone 2.0 will see a drastic change, with a new backpack feature that will be fully integrated into the DMZ mode as well. The loot will be available through crates on the map and on the ground, but players will have to access and pick it up via a special menu.

When players are killed, they will drop their primary weapon on the ground for easy access along with their backpack, which will contain the rest of the loot that they gathered.

Gulag

The Gulag will be introduced into the game with a few key changes. It will now be a randomized 2v2 where all four players will receive a basic loadout of pistols or shotguns, with more lethal weapons situated in the middle of the map.

An AI called the Jailer will make an appearance in the Gulag to ramp up the pace of the game. His death will immediately cause all four players to be redeployed back into the game. There is no overtime mechanic and if they fail to take down the character or the opposing duo before the timer runs out, all four will be eliminated.

Aquatic combat

Fans have already gotten a taste of the aquatic warfare that will be available in Warzone 2.0. This combat mechanic will allow players to experience complete and immersive aquatic warfare where they can shoot with only their sidearms, use melee attacks, or throwing knives while underwater.

Lethal and tactical equipment can also be deployed, but their behavior has not yet been revealed. They can navigate through water bodies and canals as a part of their winning strategy to attack, flank, or retreat from fights.

Moving circles

Unlike its predecessor, Warzone 2.0 will feature a set of moving zones that will converge eventually to create a larger safe zone. This will continue with a maximum of three random safe zones that will collapse and form the final circle.

Players will have to learn to quickly adapt to these changing situations as the circles will be completely randomized in all matches.

Proximity chat

Voice channels will be open in-game, which will enable players to talk and even pick up chatter from other teams that roam in an effective range. This will create new possibilities on the battlefield and a unique form of mind game that can be played with enemies.

Vehicular changes

All vehicles that will be available on the map of Al Mazrah will now actively run on fuel and will become useless once they run out. Fortunately, players can refuel their choice of transport at fuel stations that are scattered across the map.

Here is a list of all the vehicles that will be available in Warzone 2.0:

ATV

UTV

Hatchback

SUV

GMC Hummer EV

Cargo Truck

Light Helo

Heavy Chopper

RHIB

Armored Patrol Boat

Third-person mode

Warzone 2.0 will feature a much-speculated game mode where players can have a fresh perspective and approach the battlefield with a new set of eyes. The developers expect to witness altered but action-packed gameplay in this mode as well, which will be available as a separate playlist in the title.

DMZ mode's details

The DMZ mode is going to be a sandbox experience for all fans who love the survival aspect. It will be an experience where they will have to complete their objectives while fighting their way through enemy operators and AI combatants.

The mode is ruthless and will require intense focus as it will become a fight for survival that can only be completed by being extracted from the map.

Assimilation

With squad-based DMZ mode matches and a few special Warzone 2.0 playlists, fans will have the opportunity to form a coalition with enemy players and teams to form a larger team and conquer more challenging objectives.

Interrogation (Battle Royale and DMZ only)

Enemy locations can now be successfully revealed by shaking down players while they are downed. It is important to note that this feature will only be available in Battle Royale and DMZ mode.

This concludes the discussion on all the new details that have been officially announced for Warzone 2.0 and the DMZ game mode. Many surprises are yet to be revealed, and fans can expect news around these topics to be announced closer to the title's official launch.

