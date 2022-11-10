All new content coming in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1: DMZ, new maps, Tier 1, and more

With the November 16 release date of Warzone 2.0 and the launch of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 just around the corner, fans from all over the world were clamoring for more details regarding the titles.

To sate this hunger for new information among players, Activision has dropped a massive intel post on the official Call of Duty blog regarding Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 content. The blog post contains brief intel packages regarding Activision's latest take on the battle royale genre, the highly anticipated extraction style DMZ mode, and content for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2.

What to expect from the Battle Royale and DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0

The first showcase of the new battle royale mode of Warzone 2.0 happened during the Call of Duty NEXT event. Players quickly noticed some significant differences from Call of Duty: Warzone during the showcase.

The blog post provides a detailed description of all the changes made to the mode after listening to the community feedback and all the latest features added to the title.

Al-Mazrah - The new map of Warzone 2.0

Al Mazrah of Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The map of Al-Mazrah is the new battleground of the battle royale and DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0. It is centered around the Modern Warfare 2 narrative and is a city within the United Republic of Adal. It is a massive map with varied terrain and has over 15 significant points of interest (POI) and other smaller POIs scattered throughout.

Some of the most significant maps in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode can also be found on the map of Al-Mazrah. The maps mentioned below are also major POIs in the new map of Warzone 2.0.

Al Bagra Fortress (Core Map)

Embassy (Core Map)

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Core Map)

Taraq (both Core and Battle Map)

Sariff Bay (Battle Map)

Sa'id (Battle Map)

Al-Mazrah is much bigger than Verdansk and Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone and is an exciting new map for players to explore.

New features and highlights in the title

Warzone 2.0 has seen some impactful adjustments since the reveal at the Call of Duty NEXT event. Some of the significant changes and features of the title are highlighted below:

Loadouts

Loadouts will feature in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Loadouts play a significant role in Warzone 2.0, just like in its previous iteration. In the upcoming title, players will be able to earn their loadouts in the following three ways:

Players can buy the primary weapons of their custom loadouts using the in-match cash from the Shops(New name for Buystations).

Public loadout drop events will take place during the battle royale map. However, instead of being assigned to an individual squad, anyone can access these loadouts.

Players will also be able to gain their loadouts early in the game by clearing Strongholds and Blacksites.

Looting mechanics: Traditional for BR and Backpack for DMZ

Developers have listened to community feedback from the NEXT event and have reverted the looting mechanics of the battle royale mode to the traditional one. In BR mode, supply crates will throw out items for pickup, whereas other loot holders like containers, duffle bags, and medical cases will have a new loot menu.

DMZ mode will feature the new backpack system showcased during the NEXT event. Players must store their loot according to the inventory slots available in their backpacks.

A new Gulag experience

Be ready for a new Gulag (Image via Activision)

The BR mode will feature a brand new Gulag system. Instead of the traditional Gulag, where players face one another as their opponents, the new Gulag of Warzone 2.0 will feature four players. Two teams of two players can duke it out for the freedom of just two, or they can team up and defeat the AI combatant Jailor during overtime for the freedom of all four.

AI Combatants

That's right, both the BR and DMZ modes of Warzone 2.0 will have many AI combatants on the map. In BR mode, players will only face AI enemies in Strongholds, Blacksites, and Gulag over time. In the DMZ mode, players face AI combatants scattered more extensively throughout the map.

Additional features of Warzone 2.0

New circle collapse

The battle royale mode will feature a new circle collapse mechanism. Instead of one big circle that will get smaller as time passes, there can be up to three separate circle collapses that will merge at the end of the match for a showdown between the survivors.

Proximity Chat

Proximity Chat is a new feature. Keep the comms chatter down (Image via Activision)

Both the BR and DMZ modes now feature an open chat system where the comms can be heard by teammates and enemies who are close. This new voice chat system will give rise to some exciting and hilarious situations that players will have to deal with.

Assimilation

In squad-based DMZ mode and specific BR playlists, players will now have the option to team up with enemy operators and form larger squads to complete the objectives.

Interrogation

In both DMZ and BR modes, a successful shakedown of downed opponents will reveal the location of enemy operators in that squad.

New and old vehicles

The new SUV in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Warzone 2.0 will feature new and returning vehicles from the previous iteration of the title. Here is a list of all the vehicles that the operators can use to traverse the air, ground, and water of Al-Mazrah:

ATV

UTV

Hatchback

Standard SUV

GMC Hummer EV

Cargo truck

Light Helo

Heavy helocopter

RHIB

Armored Patrol Boats

GMC Hummer EV and Heavy Helicopter are new additions to the title. Along with them, RHIB and Armored Patrol boats are also new arrivals that players can use to traverse the waterways that are crisscrossing the map.

Vehicle fuel and Gas Stations

Unlike Warzone, vehicles in Warzone 2.0 will not have an infinite fuel tank that does not ever end. Each vehicle will have a fixed fuel gauge, and players will have to refuel at gas stations if they wish to have it running.

Driving a vehicle through Gas Stations will also repair all the damage done to it. Players will also be able to repair the busted tires of the vehicle anywhere on the map by interacting with them individually.

Aquatic Combat

Aquatic combat will be the new trend in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

In addition to land and air, players will also be able to traverse and fight the waterbodies that are present on the map. Players can navigate the map's waterways, rivers, and open sea parts by swimming and boats.

Underwater combat is also possible, but players will be limited to using sidearms, melee weapons, and throwing knives while they are within aquatic terrain. Various explosives will also have different effects when used under or over water.

DMZ Mode

DMZ is a new extraction-style game mode that is the first of its kind in the franchise. It is a narrative-driven extraction game where players must complete faction missions on an open world map with other players and AI combatants as opponents.

They can also fulfill other sides' objectives and loot for valuable items while fighting for their lives while rushing toward extraction.

Additionally, Activision has also announced a third-person playlist for Warzone 2.0. A shift in perspective is bound to give rise to new strategies, and it will be a very appealing and new experience for fans of the Call of Duty franchise. This mode will be introduced in the weekly playlist rotation of Season 1.

What can players expect from Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2?

The new iteration of Shipment in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 also goes live with the launch of Warzone 2.0 on November 16. Players will be happy to know that Activision has not skimmed over the title, and the seasonal update will have tons of new content for gamers to explore.

Modern Warfare 2 will see the return of the fan-favorite Shoot House and Shipment maps. Both maps are sacred ground for camo grinders and offer frenetic and fast-paced gameplay.

Developers have also added a CDL Moshpit playlist featuring the Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control game modes. This playlist will also use the standard rules, restrictions, and Call of Duty League map rotations. This has been added as a practice ground for the fabled ranked mode that is being developed by Treyarch in collaboration with Infinity Ward and other studios.

A new mission is also being added to the Spec Ops Mode right at launch, along with the first episode of Raids.

Messi, Neymar Jr., and Pogba as operators (Image via Activision)

Tier 1 playlist also goes live at the start of the season. The 1 is the renamed Hardcore mode and will decrease health, limit HUD elements, and have friendly fire turned on for a more realistic mil-sim experience.

Also, Season 1 will also see the Battle Pass's start and a new prestige system.

Also, four new weapons, Victus XMR sniper, BAS-P SMG, Chimera, and M13B assault rifles, are being added.

In addition to weapons, Modern Warfare 2 will also see the arrival of six new operators. Three of them, Gaz, Klaus, and Zeus, come from the title's lore, and the other three depict famous footballers Messi, Neymar Jr., and Pogba.

All the weapons mentioned above and operators will be available in the Multiplayer mode and Spec Ops and Warzone 2.0 playlists.

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will go live at 10:00 am Pacific Time on November 16. The pre-load content will start at 10:00 am Pacific Time on November 14.

Poll : 0 votes