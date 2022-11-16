How to unlock Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P SMG from the Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 recently unveiled their Season 1 Battle Pass. The upcoming season will introduce three Operators, new maps, four new weapons, and more. Of all the new guns joining the series, BAS-P has particularly caught the attention of fans, being the only SMG out of all four.

Previously, the official Call of Duty blog discussed all the items available in Season 1. However, the process to unlock the BAS-P SMG was vague, and the developers only went into its details recently. A new post on the official blog shared updates on the new Battle Pass progression system, which discussed the process of unlocking the BAS-P SMG.

This article closely examines how Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can acquire BAS-P SMG.

Acquiring the BAS-P in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1

Previously, the Call of Duty blog stated that the BAS-P SMG will be available in Season 1 along with three other weapons, which include:

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle — Imperatorium Platform

Chimera Assault Rifle — Bruen Ops Platform

M13B Assault Rifle — Bruen Ops Platform

Activision stated that the BAS-P will be available upon launch, and gamers can unlock it via the Battle Pass for free. However, the post didn't explain in-depth the process or the tier/level at which players can acquire this gun.

But in the most recent post, the developers clarified how the Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 works, and fans now have insights on how to unlock the weapon. Players must complete Sector A6 of the Battle Pass to acquire the BAS-P SMG. It will be the most valued item in that sector and can be obtained for free.

Once unlocked, players can use BAS-P across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This sub-machine gun has a fast fire rate and is excellent for close-quarters combat. It has high levels of customizability and subsonic ammunition, as stated in the Call of Duty blog.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 new Battle Pass system explained in brief

This time, the entire Battle Pass is different from the typical horizontal progression system fans have seen for years in Call of Duty and in other games such as Overwatch 2 or Valorant.

The developers reinvented the Battle Pass system, and users will now have 'Sectors' instead of levels. There will be a total of 21 sectors starting from A0 (Bonus) to A20.

All players will start in Sector A1. Each sector will have a High-Value Target or HVT, representing the most valued item in that sector. Players will need to unlock four items first before they can acquire the HVT.

New Battle Pass screen (Image via Activision)

Players will have to play to earn Battle Token Tier Skip, which is used to unlock every item. If players want to unlock the BAS-P SMG, they will have to use their Battle Token Tier skip to unlock all four items first in Sector A6, post which they will be able to unlock the SMG with the Battle Tokens.

After getting the HVT item, that particular sector is completed. Players now have the option to move to any other adjacent sector. For example, if a user completes sector A1, they can move to sector A3 or A2, which are adjacent to A1.

This has allowed fans to tackle the Battle Pass as they wish and at their convenience.

This is all you need to know about unlocking the BAS-P SMG from the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

