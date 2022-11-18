How to buy teammates back in Warzone 2

Call of Duty’s latest battle royale title, Warzone 2, has been out for two days now. However, players are still trying to get used to some of the incredible game modes and features that the shooter offers. There is now so much that you and your squad can do in the game as you look to conquer the town of Al Mazrah.

While some of the new features are quite easy to grasp and master, there are some mechanics that a lot of players struggle to understand.

One thing that many Warzone 2 players have been asking about in Call of Duty forums is how they can buy back their teammates during Quads, Duos, and Trios modes.

Today’s guide goes over how you can buy back your eliminated teammates in Warzone 2 if you haven’t already figured it out.

You can't buy back teammates if your entire squad is wiped out in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

There are a lot of dangers that can get your team in trouble in Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah. From enemy players to overpowered in-game AI, there are many things in the battle royale that can get your squad killed.

However, the shooter has a very unique comeback mechanic that lets you buy back teammates who have died in the game, but that is only if you have survived. If the entire squad is wiped out, you and your teammates will automatically lose the match.

To bring back your teammates from the afterlife in Warzone 2, you can follow the steps given below:

Open the in-game map. You will notice an icon that looks like a shopping cart. This icon represents the Buy Station, which you can use to get your hands on multiple items such as load outs, weapons, and the ever-important UAV.

It is also from this Buy Station that you will be able to purchase your teammates back from the dead. However, it’s an incredibly expensive process. The looting-shooting gameplay of the battle royale might not even allow you to get your hands on enough currency to bring back your squadmate.

To buy back players in Warzone 2, you will need to invest $4,000. This is, therefore, one of the most expensive purchases that you will be able to make from the Buy Station, and it will definitely leave a hole in your virtual pockets.

However, if you have the required amount of currency, you will just need to select the "Redeploy Squadmates" option and choose the player that you want back out on the field with you.

Being able to bring your teammates back to life through a purchase is an incredible comeback feature that you will be able to use to turn the tides of battle.

Investing money in more supportive skills and your favorite loadout might seem like the more attractive option in a match. However, it’s always a good idea to hold on to the cash in case you need it to revive a teammate.

