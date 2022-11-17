Warzone 2 Assimilation guide: How to join nearby enemy squad

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally live, and franchise fans are having a great time trying some of the new features that it offers.

There are a variety of new gameplay mechanics and game modes to look out for in the game. However, what the community is most curious about is the Assimilation feature.

With the use of the Assimilation feature, players can join nearby enemy squads in a match. This brings a fresh aspect to gameplay in Warzone 2.

However, making use of the Assimilation feature is a bit harder than it sounds. Moreover, the title doesn't exactly do a great job of helping players understand how it works.

Hence, today’s guide goes over how you can use the Assimilation feature in Warzone 2 and join a nearby enemy squad.

There is a limit to the Assimilation feature in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, when you use the Assimilation feature in Warzone 2, you will be allowed to join enemy Operators and form large squads. However, there is a limit. You will only be able to form a team of:

Two in Duos

Three in Trios

Four in Quads

Hence, if a squad is already full, you will not be allowed to join it in any way.

To be able to use the Assimilation feature, you will be required to do the following:

You must use the in-game Ping Wheel when in a match. You can do this by holding Up on the D-Pad for consoles or the Alt button if you are playing Warzone 2 on PC.

You will then need to hold the Ping Wheel button to keep the menu open and then search for the Assimilation option there.

Once you have found the option, you just need to select it to be able to join the enemy squad.

The Assimilation feature introduces a new sort of gameplay mechanic in the Call of Duty franchise. Since it will inevitably lead to some in-game betrayals, it will definitely add a lot of spice to the game modes.

What does it mean when you are shown the Refill sign?

If you are shown the Refill sign, it means the mode you are playing on will allow you to use the Assimilation feature in order to refill your squad with additional teammates.

If you want to betray your squad and play against them, you can use the Ping Wheel and select the option to join the enemy team if they have an open slot. You can do the same if you want to invite enemy players to your side.

When can you Assimilate?

You will only be able to use the Assimilation feature in Duos, Third Person Trios, Unhinged Trios, and Quads. In the Unhinged Trios mode, you can have up to six members on your team.

However, the Assimilation feature will be restricted if you are playing Solos. Since each squad will be limited to just one player, the mechanic will not be usable.

