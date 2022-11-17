How to fix excessive lag and stuttering in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty’s latest franchise entry, Warzone 2.0, is currently live, and while it has introduced many new features and modes to the series, the shooter seems to be suffering from quite a few bugs, errors, and other performance issues.

Lagging and stuttering at various points during the game seems to be one of the biggest concerns at the moment, as the battle royale is not running optimally in different situations.

While lesser-than-optimal system hardware might be the culprit behind this issue, there are many players with the recommended specs that are still facing severe lags in the game.

Although there is no solid solution to fix lag and performance from the player's end, there are certain workarounds that you can try to reduce stuttering as much as possible in Warzone 2.0.

Today’s guide will go over a few steps that you can use to potentially deal with the excessive lag and stuttering in Warzone 2 before Activision provides a patch.

Fixing excessive lag and stuttering in Warzone 2

As mentioned before, there is no confirmed fix to solving some of the excessive stuttering and lag that Warzone 2 seems to be facing ever since the game officially dropped yesterday. However, there are certain workarounds that may help with these performance issues.

To minimize excessive lag in the battle royale, you will need to:

1) Update the graphics driver

Nvidia and AMD users are required to update the drivers of their graphics cards to the latest version. You can do so by visiting the respective websites to manually download the most recent driver updates for your card, or automatically patching in the new version using the appropriate desktop applications.

Updating your graphics drivers will, in most cases, solve the majority of performance issues that you may be facing in video games in general, and the most recent Call of Duty title is certainly no exception.

2) Restarting shaders optimization

Shaders optimization is something that happens as soon as you launch Warzone 2. In the top left-hand corner of the screen, a task will begin, running the optimization process for the game's shaders.

You will be able to run another optimization scan by going into the Warzone 2 settings, then into graphics options, and clicking on “Restart Shaders Optimization”. This will re-run the process and is likely to fix performance issues such as stuttering and lagging in the game.

3) Scan and repair files

Having corrupt files in your Warzone 2 installation directory can also be one of the reasons why you might be facing lag and stuttering issues in the title, especially if you're encountering frequent game crashes.

You can scan and repair files through the Battle.net and Steam client, which you can do by opening up the game's settings within the client itself and clicking on the “Scan and repair” option.

This will automatically begin a process that goes over every file in the installation directory and replaces any corrupted ones with newly downloaded files.

4) Wait for patch

If all of the above steps fail, then the next best solution will be to wait for the developers to implement a patch that will permanently root out the stuttering issue from the battle royale.

